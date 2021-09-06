While state and federal officials brag about how many people have applied for temporary roofs, some frustrated Hurricane Ida survivors are asking when the roofs will actually be installed.

The temporary coverings are known as the Blue Roof Program.

They are fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs until permanent repairs are made.

A total of 15 parishes have been authorized for the roofs, up from 13 initially.

More than 35,000 households have applied for the roofs, a FEMA official said Monday.

The roofs are free.

But the first installations are two days away, and where they will go up is unclear.

"There have been no installations yet but we anticipate the first one going in on Wednesday," FEMA said in a statement issued Monday.

"However, there's a weather system coming through that might delay that plan," the agency said.

Looming rain is exactly why some homeowners are getting anxious.

Ann Garvey, who lives in Lakeview, said Monday Hurricane Ida knocked off a few attachments on her roof "where rain would pour in and really cause damage. And there were a couple of other spots."

Garvey had no power at her home and tried to pursue a blue roof by telephone.

"They said all our lines are busy, will call back within 48 hours," she recalled. "I never heard anything else."

Garvey, mindful of possible rain, bought her own tarp for $250 and hired a roofer to install it.

She is still grappling with rain that seeped in through windows, wet rugs and floors that look buckly.

The roofs are intended for primary residences and permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% structural damage.

Vacation homes are not eligible.

Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay slate or asbestos tile do not qualify.

The roofs are installed by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers under the direction of FEMA, which stands for Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Residents can apply at blueroof.us or by calling (888)766-3258.

However, that telephone line was down Monday because of what federal officials called a provider issue.

Garvey noted that, despite upbeat message from FEMA, households without power have no access to the internet to apply.

Blue roofs dotted the landscape after Hurricane Katrina landed in 2005 and after multiple storms in Lake Charles, including hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020.

The 15 parishes approved for blue roofs are Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne.

Others are being considered.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.