People with a Baton Rouge criminal record can get help in clearing their record on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Connell's Village on Airline Highway.
This will be the 10th monthly Baton Rouge Easy Expungement Screening (BREES), which are held on the first Saturday of each month.
In the Saturday events, participants' criminal histories are screened and evaluated for expungement options. Persons who qualify for expungement of their records will leave with a package for filing in Baton Rouge City Court or the 19th Judicial District Court.
The process is free for people who have already had their court matters dismissed. All others must pay the approximately $550 fee set by state law, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office said in a news release.
Since the program began 10 months ago, more than 500 people have been assisted, the D.A.'s office said.
Volunteers working Saturday will represent the offices of the district attorney, Baton Rouge public defender and prosecutor and the clerks of both the 19th Judicial District Court and the Baton Rouge City Court.
The event will be held at 8894 Airline Highway, Suite Q in Connell's Village.
That same location will also be used for the event on the first Saturday in August.
On Sept. 1, however, the BREES event will move to Room 602 of Baton Rouge City Hall.