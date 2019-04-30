CONVENT — A Lutcher man has been sentenced to 30 years in state prison in a 2016 slaying in which witnesses testified the victim identified his killer by name before death.

Judge Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the sentence Monday for Burnell Gordon, 37, after his Jan. 31 conviction on manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon counts, prosecutors in St. James Parish said Tuesday.

A doctor, a nurse and the aunt of 19-year-old Darrell Johnson testified at trial that the mortally wounded Johnson identified Gordon as the shooter. Prosecutors said investigators determined Johnson was shot in an ambush near the front door of his aunt's home on Courseault Street in Lutcher on June 15, 2016.

During the three-day trial in Convent, Gordon's defense attorneys maintained his innocence, saying prosecutors had no forensic evidence linking him to the crime scene, including DNA or fingerprints. They also claimed Johnson had robbed Gordon's home and held his children at gunpoint shortly before the slaying and questioned Johnson's identification of Gordon under poor lighting.

Tyler Cavalier, spokesman for District Attorney Ricky Babin, said Tuesday deputies received no complaint about the alleged robbery at the time and had no evidence to substantiate it.

But defense attorney David Belfield III said Gordon's children identified clothing of the alleged armed robber that matched what Johnson was wearing once he was taken to the hospital.

In closing arguments in January, prosecutors Adam Koenig and Steven Tureau pointed out that the defense attorneys' claims provided a motive for Gordon's attack on Johnson.

At trial, jurors rejected the second-degree murder count that Gordon, 2445 N. Central St., Lutcher, was facing but convicted him, 11-1, on the reduced charge of manslaughter.

A second-degree murder conviction would have brought mandatory life.

Stromberg allowed Johnson on Monday to serve the sentences for his two convictions at the same time instead of consecutively, avoiding another 20 years. Prosecutors said they will bill Johnson as habitual offender to seek more prison time. Gordon has two past felony convictions for narcotics-related charges, prosecutors said.