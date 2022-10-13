A push to create a new stormwater fee in East Baton Rouge Parish ran into ferocious opposition Thursday, with residents criticizing how it was rolled out and a congressman blasting what he called a "highly inappropriate" lack of transparency.
City-parish officials faced the general public for the first time since releasing details of the stormwater utility fee proposal last week. At a public meeting, they were barraged by questions and concerns shouted by members of a standing room-only audience at the Main Library.
Residents questioned the short timeline from when the proposal was released to an anticipated Metro Council vote to approve it on Oct. 26. And they voiced frustration over officials repeatedly declining to clarify looming federal action over repeated violations of the Clean Water Act by Baton Rouge’s stormwater system.
For weeks, city-parish officials have said the stormwater fee is necessary to stave off such action. But they have said a “nondisclosure agreement” between the city-parish and the federal government bars them from answering questions about the potential federal enforcement.
In a Thursday letter to the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, blasted what he called a lack of transparency around federal threats of a consent decree tied to the rapid passage of the utility fee.
Graves asked Attorney General Merrick Garland and EPA Administrator Michael Regan to release the city-parish from the nondisclosure agreement, arguing it blocks a meaningful public discussion from taking place about the fee.
“The use of an NDA in this situation appears highly inappropriate and continues to block the public from key information needed to make an informed decision on the imposition of tens of millions of dollars in new taxes being forced upon our community by the federal agencies,” Graves wrote.
The Metro Council voted to create a stormwater utility district last month and announced plans to vote Oct. 26 on a stormwater utility fee that will fund the district.
During the Sept. 14 public meeting over the utility district, officials with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's administration repeatedly warned council members that failing to approve the district and the fee could lead to "federal enforcement action" but declined to elaborate further, citing the nondisclosure agreement.
By declaring the stormwater system a public utility, council members can impose a fee without having to put the issue before voters as a tax based on property values.
Details for the stormwater utility fee, which will generate $36.5 million annually, were unveiled Oct. 6. Property owners will be charged $1.36 per 500 square feet of impermeable surface — or, areas where construction prevents stormwater from being absorbed into the ground — on their property. The fee will be levied annually on property tax bills beginning at the end of 2023, according to the proposal.
Residents at the meeting continually called the fee a "tax" because of its appearance on annual property tax bills.
Attendees also accused the administration of trying to force the fee on the public because of the short timeline before the council vote.
"I agree with many of the people that this is way too accelerated a time frame between the initial notification to when they have to make the ultimate decision, so I'm really pretty disappointed about that," said Ed Lagucki, president of the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations.
Lagucki plans to attend several of the upcoming public meetings to hear feedback from homeowners before deciding whether or not to support the fee, he said.
Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Kelvin Hill pushed back against suggestions that the timeline for the fee's passage is rushed. He said the Metro Council in October 2021 approved a $200,000 study to determine the costs and funding mechanisms for a stormwater utility district, where the administration acknowledged it would need roughly $40 million a year.
On top of $10 million from the general fund used for drainage maintenance, the utility fee will allow the city-parish to spend $46.2 million every year on stormwater work, Hill said.
The fee will fund drainage projects, stormwater system maintenance, street sweeping and other measures that limit pollutants in stormwater runoff, officials told the public during the two-hour presentation.
The fee will be collected from all property owners in Baton Rouge and the unincorporated areas, including churches, nonprofit organizations, businesses and governmental entities, according to the proposal. Parcels in the separate cities of Baker, Central and Zachary are not covered because those communities have their own municipal separate storm sewer systems.
More than $50 million in federal funds have been spent over the past year to catch up the parish on a massive backlog of drainage maintenance requests, something the city-parish said will help streets drain faster and mitigate flooding. Since June 2021, that money from the American Rescue Plan Act has been used to remove 20 million pounds of debris from the drainage system, city-parish spokesperson Mark Armstrong said.
The city-parish now wants to raise dedicated funds through the utility district to perform preventive maintenance that will prevent the stormwater system from backsliding once the federal funding runs out, Armstrong said.