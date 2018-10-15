GONZALES — State highway officials said Monday repairs to the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish could take "months rather than days" following a barge crane collision with the Mississippi River span Friday.

Yet, with the extended closure on the horizon, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials shot down the possibility of reopening a previously closed river ferry in White Castle, though the state agency has expanded ferry service in farther north in Plaquemine.

After inspections of the bridge were finished, state highway officials found Monday that "key load-carrying components of the bridge suffered significant damage" and the bridge isn't safe to carry traffic, an agency statement says.

"Because of the extensive damage, permanent repairs to the bridge are necessary prior to reopening it to vehicular traffic," officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in the statement. "The Department continues to find damage to the structure."

DOTD officials, who had previously said the bridge would be closed 'indefinitely," said Monday they are not yet ready to release a time line for the repairs.

Bridge engineers are finalizing the design of the repairs, which then needs to be successfully modeled so the department has a better idea of "what resources are needed and available," DOTD said in the statement

"At this point, the potential timeline is believed to be months rather than days," the DOTD statement says.

In 2015, the Sunshine Bridge carried nearly 23,000 vehicles per day, the latest data available show. By comparison, Perkins Road at College Drive in Baton Rouge — a major route for traffic headed to LSU — carried around 25,000 vehicles in 2017, the DOTD latest data shows.

The bridge carries major commuter traffic for plants and other businesses in the river corridor both from areas to the north and west in Baton rouge and Livingston Parish and south west in Assumption Parish. The bridge also serves as a key connector in Ascension Parish, including parish government and school system workers and public school students.

Marquette Transportation operated the towboat that ran the crane barge into the southwest side of the bridge around 2 a.m. Friday. Marquette is the same company that was operating the towboat that crashed barges into Mardi Gras World in New Orleans this year, an accident that is still being investigated by federal officials.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the collision. Marquette, which is based in Kentucky, has pledged cooperation with the state and the Coast Guard.

In the hours after the early morning crash Friday, DOTD officials offered at least the chance that some portion of the bridge could be reopened, possibly with some temporary repairs first. But Sunday and again on Monday, DOTD officials made clear that wasn't a possibility.

“The damage is to key members of the bridge and has rendered it unsafe to traffic,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson in the statement. “While we have identified a contractor and are moving forward with expediting this work, it is important to know there is not an easy fix for this kind of damage. There is no temporary fix that will allow us to safely open the bridge.”

A DOTD pictures and a visit to the bridge Friday afternoon only underscored that point as a major beam the runs along the bottom of the bridge could be seen to be bent outward with parts hanging down. At least one other cross member underneath the bridge deck also appeared to have suffered damage.

DOTD officials said reopening the White Castle ferry requires a "lengthy process to implement a new ferry route."

The U.S. Coast Guard regulates river traffic and would have to approve the ferry route. In addition, DOTD no longer has access to the old White Castle ferry landings.

"We would be required to obtain access from landowners and permission to build on the levee by the Corps of Engineers," DOTD said.

Along with those in St. Francisville and Melville a few years earlier, the White Castle and Edgard/Reserve ferries closed in 2013 as a cost-saving measures amid continued, annual budget shortfalls during the latter years of former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration.

DOTD officials said at the time that the White Castle ferry carried 51,000 vehicles per year and the closure would save the state $1.3 million per year.

On the west bank of the Mississippi River, the old ferry landing in White Castle was about 20 miles north of the Sunshine Bridge landing near Donaldsonville.

On Monday, DOTD encouraged drivers to use the Veterans Memorial Bridge near Gramercy as an alternate river crossing, though the path requires an extensive detour.

Online mapping sites say that detouring from the foot of the Sunshine Bridge on the west bank to the La. 22 interchange at I-10 in Sorrento on the east bank is about 46 miles and takes about an hour.

Without the detour, the trip covers a little over eight miles and takes about 10 minutes.

