More than 1 million people across south Louisiana lost power when Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon, and utility officials say many areas could remain without electricity for weeks.

Many homes and businesses are relying on generators, and public safety officials say it's important to remember safe and effective ways to operate a generator.

Using a generator incorrectly can result in death. In 2020 during Hurricane Laura, several people in various parishes were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning from generators.

Here are some helpful tips to keep in mind when using a generator.

Generator safety

- Never use a generator indoors or in an attached garage.

- Don't connect your generator directly to your home's wiring.

- Don't plug a portable generator into an electrical outlet in your home or garage.

- Don't overload your generator.

- Don't store gasoline for your generator indoors.

- Read and adhere to the manufacturer's directions for safe operation.