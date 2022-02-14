Reno Gregoire says he spent about $4,000 to install nearly 500 feet of line and build a lift station to connect to the Sorrento city sewer plant and open his commercial building on John LeBlanc Boulevard in mid-2012.
Gregoire says he went through the expense for his building, which he leases to the owners of Duckroost Seafood and Boudin, after state regulators told him a planned $25,000 individual treatment system still might not meet health and safety rules.
Successive generations of Sorrento leaders have sought to run sewer lines along the length of John LeBlanc Boulevard, hoping future business people can avoid what Gregoire had to do and be drawn to invest in new residential or commercial development on a still partially wooded stretch of busy highway between Interstate 10 and Airline Highway.
The small southern Ascension town is also home to a car repair business of an important legislative ally, Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales.
Current Sorrento officials are seeking up to a $5 million grant from a pot of federal COVID-19 stimulus money to bring municipal sewer service to an entire swath of homes along Brittany Street and also along John LeBlanc Boulevard, which is also known as La. 22. Brittany runs north of John LeBlanc.
Gregoire, a 59-year-old Sorrento native, called proposal for sewer on Brittany and John LeBlanc welcome news.
"I think they need to run the sewer," he said on Saturday.
The Town Council agreed earlier this month to pay their consultants, All South Consulting Engineers, to develop a proposal to run the sewer and finance the additions and submit it to the state before a March deadline.
First-term Mayor Chris Guidry said connecting more residents to the town sewer system would be an extremely important development that would be huge benefit to the town.
"It helps with your drainage. It helps with the sightliness of the town, you know. It helps our maintenance and upkeep on ditches, roadways, everything. I think it's one of the best things right now that we can do now to free up funds," Guidry said. "We're spending money on sewer every month, every month, every month with very minimal gain, and I think the project as whole would benefit all the residents."
"But, yeah, on the back side of things if we can get sewer to John LeBlanc Boulevard, that's our ticket to expanding the town," he added.
Sorrento officials want to tap a $300 million from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside in Louisiana for water and sewer projects.
Known as the Water Sector Program, the grants program had drawn hundreds of million of dollars in applications by early February, including nearly $69 million combined from a handful local and regional governments or sewer providers that oversee or operate in Ascension Parish, according to state data.
Some of those have already been denied or pared back. Among those that remained in final review as of early February were grant applications from National Water Infrastructure and the parish government.
In a Sorrento council meeting on Feb. 1, Jarret Bauer, a civil engineer with All South, explained to council members that one of the grant program's emphases is consolidating dispersed sewage treatment systems.
"As you know, on the Brittany side of (La.) 22, you have a lot of individual residential sewer systems that discharge into the ditch," he said.
Bringing lines down Brittany, down John LeBlanc and to the town sewer plant would resolve a lot of those problems, Bauer said.
After some consideration, the town council agreed to spent up to nearly $369,000 to prepare for the grant application. That work would include required survey work, analysis of the capacity of the town treatment pond, and design of the new system, Bauer said.
Town officials proposed using earlier COVID stimulus dollars already in the bank, about $315,000, to help pay for the design and grant work.
If Sorrento is awarded the Water Sector dollars, town officials have said they would need to find a match and may need to seek a state low-interest loan to finance it.
NWI is the private utility that bought out Ascension government's sewer assets last year.
The company is seeking a $42.6 million grant from the Water Sector Program for sewer service in Ascension Parish. The company also has proposed a consolidated regional sewer plant that would link up individual sewer plants across the parish that empty into ditches and local waterways.
NWI is owned by former Shaw Group CEO Jim Bernhard's $2.5 billion private equity firm, Bernhard Capital Partners Management.
Parish government's Donaldsonville water service is seeking a $5 million grant, state data show.