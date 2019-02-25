The Bengal Belles, a group of high school dancers from Neville High School in Monroe, appeared during the 8 a.m. hour of The Today Show on NBC on Monday.

Show host Hoda Kotb, a former anchor at WWL-TV in New Orleans, introduced the dancers, who showed off the popular "Choppa Style" dance.

According to Myarklamiss, the students originally planned on just holding signs outside of the set, but were later invited to dance during the broadcast after talking with a producer of the show.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Choppa Style, the soundtrack of the New Orleans Saints’ season, gained popularity during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game.

Players, coaches and fans often sang and danced along to the “chop-chop-choppa style” refrain first recorded 17 years ago by local rapper Darwin “Choppa” Turner.

“Choppa Style” was the title track of Choppa’s 2002 debut album for the independent New Orleans rap label Take Fo’ Records. Months later, a new version of “Choppa Style” appeared on Choppa’s “Straight From the N.O.” album, released jointly by Take Fo’, Percy "Master P" Miller's New No Limit Records and Universal Records. On the cover, prophetically, Choppa wears a Saints jersey.

The 2003 version of "Choppa Style" and its accompanying video feature Master P. It peaked at No. 49 on the national R&B charts.