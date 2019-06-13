Ascension Parish government allowed construction to resume Wednesday at a 92-home townhouse project in the Oak Grove area, one day after work had been halted over the developer's failure to use required controls to halt sediment runoff.
Parish officials had issued the stop work order Tuesday to Dantin Bruce Developers over violations that had persisted at least since a May 7 inspection uncovered them at the Oak Grove Townhomes off La. 42.
The order issued Tuesday gave Dantin-Bruce 24 hours to make the corrections and Martin McConnell, a parish government spokesman, said Thursday the builders did them in short order.
"We said, 'Look figure it out, and they fixed it. They did what they were required to or order to do actually," McConnell said.
Several top Dantin-Bruce officials were out of town Thursday and couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
The stop-work order comes just days after it came to light that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had issued an administrative order in February against the parish.
The federal order found a series of shortcomings in the parish's federally required program to ensure developers prevent sediment runoff from clogging roads and ditches, including its inspection program. Since then, the parish his hired a new storm water program director and says its new inspections efforts are robust.
The rules are designed to maintain water quality even while construction sites are scraped clean of their vegetation. Ascension is already struggling with water quality problems in Bayou Manchac and other waterways and has been under regulatory pressure to create a regional sewer system improve that quality.
Parish Councilman Aaron Lawler, who represents the area, said parish officials were informed about problems at the Oak Grove Townhomes site after he and parish administrators receive complaints from its neighbors.
Lawler said residents of the Willow Lake subdivision claimed the developer was pumping sediment-laden water into their subdivision's pond. Oak Grove Townhome's 12.2-acre site has a water-side bank on part of the Willow Lake pond.
The parish stop-work order appears to cite company over its pumping of water with sediment inside of it. The order says contractors were pumping sediment-laden water from the work site into a next-door property, "causing adverse environmental impacts to the adjacent site."
The June 11 letter also says the builders also failed to set up or had deficient silt fences, which are designed to keep dirt and other materials from running off into road and ditches from construction sites during heavy rains.
McConnell, the parish spokesman, said the order against Dantin-Bruce is an indication that the parish's renewed efforts to improve its storm water program are having an impact.
Yet, the revelation of the EPA order and, despite it, continuing storm water problems at other subdivisions in Prairieville led to some political push back earlier this week against Quality Engineering.
The firm has been managing work for one of those problem projects, the Brookstone subdivision a few miles east of Oak Grove Townhomes.
On Monday, meeting as the East Ascension drainage board, Lawler and Councilmen Bill Dawson and Daniel "Doc" Satterlee opposed granting Quality Engineering a parish contract, worth no more than $30,000, to oversee drainage improvements in the Wallace Acres subdivision.
Each man cited problems with storm water controls and other drainage matters in neighborhood developments under the company's purview. The parish itself has cited the Brookstone developer over the storm water failures and visited the site several times, parish officials have said.
“I really question if we go through with this contract tonight, are we having the fox guarding the hen house,” said Satterlee, who has been a longtime critic of Quality Engineering and its close ties to the parish administration.
But parish officials said on Monday that Quality Engineering designed the drainage improvements in Wallace Acres, so parish officials wanted the company to oversee their construction.
The company was the only bidder for the contract, which was approved 7-3.
Deric Murphy, a top official in Quality Engineering, said company has been trying to address the parish's and residents' concerns in Brookstone and will eventually improve drainage for the entire area once work is finished.