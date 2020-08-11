LSU has created a committee to evaluate the names of buildings on campus and decide if any need to be changed because they are “a reminder of a racist and segregated past.”
The 16-member committee is made up of faculty, staff, students and alumni.
In June, the LSU Board of Supervisors voted to remove Troy H. Middleton’s name from the university library. Middleton is a former LSU president who voiced support for segregation in letters. Hours after the vote, Middleton’s name and bust were removed from the building.
If the Building Name Evaluation Committee recommends a name change, it will then be evaluated by an existing Naming Committee, followed by Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie, Interim President Tom Galligan, the Board Academics Committee and the LSU Board of Supervisors.
Those serving on the committee will be:
- Verge Ausberry (staff) — LSU Athletics Executive Deputy AD/Executive Director of External Relations
- DeMetris Causer (student) — Black Law Students Association Member
- Stone Cox (student) — LSU Student Government President, Board of Supervisors Member
- Jason Droddy (staff) — Associate Vice President for the LSU Board of Supervisors
- Katrina Dunn (alumna) — LSU National Diversity Advisory Board, President of the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter, Practice Administrator, Co-owner, Auburn Urogynecology and Women’s Health
- Theresa Gallion (alumna) — LSU Foundation National Board member, TAF Board of Directors, Partner at Cornell Smith Mierl Brutocao Burton, LLP
- Tina M. Harris (faculty) — Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Endowed Chair of Race, Media, and Cultural Literacy in the Manship School of Mass Communication
- Tyler Hunt (student) — Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative Scholar
- Dawn Jenkins (staff) — College of Science Director of Communications
- Trey Jones (staff, ex-officio member) — Deputy General Counsel
- Jonathan Levesque (staff) — IT Manager and Building Coordinator, President of LSU Staff Senate
- Mandi Lopez (faculty) — Director Laboratory for Equine and Comparative Orthopedic Research, LSU Faculty Senate President
- Theda Daniels-Race (faculty) — Michel B. Voorhies Distinguished Professor
- Dereck Rovaris (staff) — Vice Provost for Diversity
- James Stoner (professor) — Hermann Moyse, Jr. Professor of Political Science
- Devin Woodson (student) — Black Male Leadership Initiative Co-Chair