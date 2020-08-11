LSU has created a committee to evaluate the names of buildings on campus and decide if any need to be changed because they are “a reminder of a racist and segregated past.”

The 16-member committee is made up of faculty, staff, students and alumni.

In June, the LSU Board of Supervisors voted to remove Troy H. Middleton’s name from the university library. Middleton is a former LSU president who voiced support for segregation in letters. Hours after the vote, Middleton’s name and bust were removed from the building.

If the Building Name Evaluation Committee recommends a name change, it will then be evaluated by an existing Naming Committee, followed by Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie, Interim President Tom Galligan, the Board Academics Committee and the LSU Board of Supervisors.

Those serving on the committee will be:

Verge Ausberry (staff) — LSU Athletics Executive Deputy AD/Executive Director of External Relations

DeMetris Causer (student) — Black Law Students Association Member

Stone Cox (student) — LSU Student Government President, Board of Supervisors Member

Jason Droddy (staff) — Associate Vice President for the LSU Board of Supervisors

Katrina Dunn (alumna) — LSU National Diversity Advisory Board, President of the A.P. Tureaud Sr. Black Alumni Chapter, Practice Administrator, Co-owner, Auburn Urogynecology and Women’s Health

Theresa Gallion (alumna) — LSU Foundation National Board member, TAF Board of Directors, Partner at Cornell Smith Mierl Brutocao Burton, LLP

Tina M. Harris (faculty) — Douglas L. Manship Sr.-Dori Maynard Endowed Chair of Race, Media, and Cultural Literacy in the Manship School of Mass Communication

Tyler Hunt (student) — Black Women’s Empowerment Initiative Scholar

Dawn Jenkins (staff) — College of Science Director of Communications

Trey Jones (staff, ex-officio member) — Deputy General Counsel

Jonathan Levesque (staff) — IT Manager and Building Coordinator, President of LSU Staff Senate

Mandi Lopez (faculty) — Director Laboratory for Equine and Comparative Orthopedic Research, LSU Faculty Senate President

Theda Daniels-Race (faculty) — Michel B. Voorhies Distinguished Professor

Dereck Rovaris (staff) — Vice Provost for Diversity

James Stoner (professor) — Hermann Moyse, Jr. Professor of Political Science

Devin Woodson (student) — Black Male Leadership Initiative Co-Chair