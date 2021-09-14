BR.govpresser.090821 HS 055.JPG

Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during a press conference to address the recovery efforts across the state of Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will share updates on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is slowly moving across south Texas as it makes its way to Louisiana. Forecasters say parts of the state could receive up to 20 inches of rain.

Watch the 3:30 p.m. press conference and follow our live coverage below.

