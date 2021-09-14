Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will share updates on the state's preparations for Tropical Storm Nicholas and the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is slowly moving across south Texas as it makes its way to Louisiana. Forecasters say parts of the state could receive up to 20 inches of rain.

