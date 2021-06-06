Foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned house located on North 36th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Homicide detectives said Solomon Feltus, 41, was found dead in a house in the 1700 block of North 36th Street Saturday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.
Investigators are still determining how Feltus died, and they suspect foul play.
An autopsy is pending.
The police department urges anyone with information about this death to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.