An LSU professor is probing the mysteries of suicide — specifically why so many people have active thoughts of killing themselves but don't act on them.

“Suicidal thoughts happen in too great a frequency to be really great predictors of suicidal behavior,” said Raymond Tucker, an assistant professor of psychology at LSU.

At least 15 million people in this country seriously considered killing themselves in 2020, according to the latest data. Yet far fewer Americans each year attempt suicide — 2 million — and even fewer succeed — 47,500.

Close to half of those experiencing suicidal thoughts, about 7 million, are 25 years old or younger. About 1.2 million of them attempt suicide each year and 6,500 succeed.

“The desire for death can be extremely high but it doesn’t mean that it will reach such a high that it actually results in a fatal suicide attempt,” Tucker said.

The suicide data for men and women vary greatly. It results in what Tucker calls a “gender paradox” where women are three times more likely to attempt suicide than men, but three times less likely to manage to kill themselves.

“Men are more likely to use fatal means, things like firearms,” Tucker explained.

Traditional suicide treatment has focused mostly on those who try to commit suicide and less on those who think about it but don’t necessarily harm themselves, Tucker says. To the extent suicidal thinking comes into play it’s usually in an often elusive effort to nail down what thoughts will lead to suicide attempts.

So when people seek help for suicidal thoughts, they instead are subjected to long questionnaires that aim to figure out whether they might soon try to kill themselves.

“Why don’t we just do the intervention instead?” Tucker asked.

He said medical professionals have a few treatments that can help curb suicidal impulses which now have strong research to support them. Some of those approaches appear to work among young people, though suicide research for the young lags years behind adult research.

Despite all this, too often such interventions are left on the shelf, he said.

“We could be accidentally shifting away from supporting such a large portion of our population,” Tucker argued.

Tucker shared his research and analysis Tuesday at the annual I Care Prevention Summit organized by the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, which was held virtually this year. Tucker entitled his hour-long session, “The Science Behind the Phenomenology and Treatment of Suicidal Thoughts.”

A growing problem

Tucker started by going over federal data showing that suicide has trended steadily upwards across all categories measured.

“We are losing more people each year,” he said.

For instance, in 2008, about 12 out of every 100,000 Americans killed themselves. A decade later, that had increased to almost 15 out of every 100,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, the percentage of adults having suicidal thoughts grew during that same time frame went from 3.7% to 4.9%, an increase of nearly 4 million people.

Among 15-to-24-year-olds, the number of suicides increased by 47% from 2008 to 2018. Indeed, suicides are the second leading cause of death among that age range. Even among five to 14-year-olds, while suicides are still rare, the annual rate tripled over that same time frame.

Suicidal thoughts are common for students in high school – about 16% having serious thoughts of suicide at some point in their life, Tucker said,

Federal suicide data covering the pandemic is still coming in and what has been released has suggested that, while interest in suicide has increased, actually suicide attempts may be down.

“I won’t go too deeply into those data because they are pretty fresh,” Tucker said.

Stopping misconceptions

Tucker spent a lot of time in his session explaining and clearing up misconceptions about suicidal thoughts.

For instance, it’s commonly assumed that when people have suicidal thoughts they are consciously mulling the idea, like folks debating internally whether to buy a car. In truth, they are often “non-conscious” thoughts, Tucker said.

“These thoughts of suicide just pop up,” he said.

At the same time, these thoughts can pop into people’s heads for several years before those individuals might try anything. Tucker said he thinks about that phenomenon when he hears claims that someone attempted suicide on impulse.

“Actually most people are thinking about suicide for years before their first suicide attempt,” he said.

Meanwhile, the link between suicidal thoughts and depression is not as strong as people think — there are many with suicidal ideas who are not depressed at all. Consequently. modern antidepressant drugs are good at curbing depression, but the evidence that they do much to limit suicidal impulses is limited, Tucker said.

“Suicidal thoughts are not just a bad case of depression,” Tucker said.

To get a better handle on people’s thought processes, researchers have asked people to track their suicidal thoughts over time – one study they did it three times a day for 28 days – to look for patterns. Unfortunately, those thought patterns aren’t predictable; they vary greatly in frequency and intensity.

One early takeaway, though, is these rapid-fire shifts in thoughts are in and of themselves likely predictors of whether hospital patients will engage again in suicidal behavior once they check out of the hospital. Citing a recent study, Tucker said those experiencing frequent, but intermittent thoughts of suicide are more likely to try again to kill themselves than those with the strongest individual suicidal impulse.

“That was not as good a predictor of eventual suicidal behavior as was how much were your suicidal thoughts popping up and down over these couple of days,” Tucker explained.