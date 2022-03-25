A man was arrested for a shooting death on Cedarlane Avenue last weekend, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
BRPD officers took Bobby Earl, 32, into custody on Friday and charged him with carrying out a shooting that left 37-year-old Ryan Marlow laying dead in the roadway last Saturday, police said.
Earl will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said.
Last Saturday, police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue. Marlow was found in the road suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.