Parade organizers say the good times will continue to roll this weekend despite some whiplashing weather predicted that might see revelers bundled up across the Baton Rouge area.

At least six parades are planned to roll between Friday night and Tuesday afternoon, during which the area is likely to see storms and dropping temperatures. But, the show will go on.

“We are still having the parade – whether it rains or not, we will roll this weekend,” Clinton organizer Sheilla Flowers said of the town’s Saturday afternoon celebration.

National Weather Service lead forecaster Robert Ricks said the latest models Wednesday afternoon showed rain likely Friday through Sunday.

“Figuring out when the rain’s going to start will be tough, but it’ll stay in the afternoon and early evening most likely which is usually when all the action’s happening,” he said.

A strong front is likely to produce thunderstorms in the mid to late afternoon Sunday, Ricks said, after which a cold front will blast through the area.

Spanish Town and Clinton are both set to parade Saturday afternoon, with the Krewe of the Good Friends of the Oaks in Port Allen and Krewe of Comogo in Plaquemine set to roll Sunday.

“We roll rain or shine unless there’s lightning, in that case we could potentially delay an hour or two,” Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks organizer Ashley Montagnino said, adding that organizers will keep in contact with local weather officials for the best timing estimates.

New Roads celebrations will start Tuesday with the first parade at 11 a.m. and second at 2 p.m. Parade-goers will wake up to temperatures around 37 degrees Tuesday, Ricks said, but that should thaw out to the mid-50s by parade time.

+20 Photos: Krewe of Olympia parade revelers not deterred by rain in Covington Evening showers did little to dampen the spirits of Mardi Gras revelers in Covington Saturday night as the Krewe of Olympia rolled downtown Fe…

“It’s a much colder shift with a significant cold front coming in, but by mardi gras day it’ll be moderating a little from Monday which is the colder day,” he said.

Despite the bleak weather outlook for celebrations, organizers are pushing through, most saying they’ll roll rain or shine.

Robert King, with Spanish Town Mardi Gras, said there was one year the parade rolled late due to lightning but in most cases a little rain won’t stop them. He said his krewe works with police to determine the safety elements in the lead-up to the event, and as long as revelers are dressed for the occasion they’ll have a good time.

“it’s just like I said last year, bring a raincoat and an umbrella, because we’re rolling,” he said.

Here’s a list of the Baton Rouge area parades through Tuesday:

Friday

Krewe of Southdowns, Baton Rouge, 7 p.m., starting at Glasgow Middle School

Saturday

Spanish Town Mardi Gras, Baton Rouge, noon, starting on Spanish Town Road

Clinton Mardi Gras, noon, starting at Clinton Middle School

Sunday

Krewe of Good Friends of the Oaks, Port Allen, 1 p.m., starting on Oaks Avenue

Krewe of Comogo, Plaquemine, 7 p.m., starting on La. Highway 1 between Citizens Bank and Iberville Bank

Tuesday

Community Center Parade, New Roads, 11 a.m., starting on New Roads Street

Lions Club Parade, New Roads, 2 p.m., starting on Community Street