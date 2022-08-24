LSU Police are continuing their investigation of a report of a kidnapping on campus Tuesday night, a university spokesperson said Wednesday.
The LSU Police made contact with the victim early Wednesday morning on campus, said Ernie Ballard, media relations director for the university.
Based on the preliminary information, the police are investigating the incident as a second-degree kidnapping, said Ballard said.
A count of second-degree kidnapping in Louisiana can involve any of several characteristics, including injuring the victim or terrorizing the victim or a third person.
The kidnapping is reported to have happened in the area of Aster Street near Cypress Hall on campus.
"The victim has been offered campus resources through the LSU CARE team and other similar units on campus," Ballard said.
"This remains an active investigation," he said, but declined to give additional information about the incident.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LSU Police at (225) 578-3231.