Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge.
"We want to build the finest store we can," CEO Donny Rouse said. "That's what the community expects from us. This store is going to have every offering that every other Rouses does. It's an area that needs a store."
The 44,000-square-foot freestanding store, set to open in summer 2023, will anchor a revitalized Ardenwood Shopping Center. That size is on par with the Thibodaux-based grocery chain's 10 existing stores throughout metro Baton Rouge, Rouse said.
The Florida Boulevard store will feature the amenities found in other Rouses locations, such as a range of fresh and prepared foods, with a focus on Louisiana-made products. The store will offer online shopping and curbside pickup.
The market will be several blocks closer than the nearest grocery stores to parts of North Baton Rouge — an Albertsons, Calandro's and Shoppers Value on Government Street or the Hi Nabor on Winbourne Avenue.
Since 2017, Rouses had been talking with city officials and community partners, including Metro Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Build Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge North Economic Development District as part of an ongoing effort to bring more grocery options to food deserts, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
More than 70,000 people in Baton Rouge live in a food desert, or an area where it is difficult to buy fresh food, Broome said.
"This new Rouses location is an important step towards increasing access to quality, fresh, nutritional food in an area that is in need of healthier options," Broome said.
Dunn, who represents the area, said his district is "open for business" and the new Rouses location is a sign of that.
Growth along Florida Boulevard has steadily occurred over recent years. Baton Rouge General reopened its emergency room in 2020. The hospital plans to make changes to its Mid City campus to tie into the $45 million in enhancements that are planned for the street.
A 49-unit affordable housing development is planned for the former Borden Dairy site near North Foster Drive. Work is progressing on the $300 million Ardendale development, which will eventually include more than 400 houses between Choctaw Drive and Florida. And the $200 million Amazon fulfillment center at the former Cortana Mall is set to open in 2023.
The new Rouses ties into the economic resurgence along the corridor, said Jonathan Walker of Maestri Murrell Commercial Real Estate.
Walker, who manages the group that owns the Ardenwood Shopping Center, said the goal is to upgrade the tenants after Rouses opens. The center is currently occupied by a Roses discount store, a Furniture Gallery store and a flea market. Plans are in the works to sell a 5-acre parcel behind the shopping center; potential tenants could include storage or multifamily housing.
Dunn called the market's construction a first step toward addressing the food deserts and economic revitalization across North Baton Rouge, but he said that there's still work to be done.
"Multiple organizations, elected officials and individuals are engaging retailers or grocery store vendors like Rouses," Dunn said. "There are a lot of conversations going on, this is just the one that got finalized first."