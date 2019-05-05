Do any parts of East Baton Rouge Parish have tornado sirens?
"We do not have tornado sirens in East Baton Rouge Parish, but we have alerting capabilities," says Clay Rives, director of the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
"The National Weather Service has Tier 1 and Tier 2 news stations that broadcast emergency alerts, to include tornado watches and warnings, as well as the mobile app: weather.gov/ctp/mobileappfeaturePage
"The State of Louisiana uses the AlertFM mobile app to provide emergency alerts. From that application, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness can also provide alerts through the Integrated Public Alert & Warning System." Visit AlertFM for more information: itunes.apple.com/us/app/alert-fm-emergency-alerts/id571826961?mt=8
"East Baton Rouge Parish has access to IPAWS. We also provide 'push notification' alerts through our Red Stick Ready app." For more information visit: fema.gov/integrated-public-alert-warning-system
For more information about Red Stick Ready, visit: brla.gov/DocumentCenter/View/5469/RSR-App-Flyer.
Waiter, there's a …
I recently found a hair in an order of chicken and shrimp fried rice from a corner market in Baton Rouge. There was only one person working there, both cashiering and cooking. I told her about the hair in the food and she said she’d replace the order. I said no because you don’t wear hair net while cooking. Who do I need to talk to about this problem?
The Retail Food Program within the Louisiana Department of Health investigates all reported foodborne illness complaints and unsanitary conditions regarding retail food establishments," says Kelly Zimmerman, press secretary for the agency.
"Complaints should be reported to the local sanitarian office in the local parish health unit. To find a parish health unit in your area, visit: ldh.la.gov/index.cfm/page/394.
"Additionally, all restaurant inspection reports can be found online at eatsafe.la.gov."