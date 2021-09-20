The East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission denied a proposed development and pushed back another amid pressure from residents worried about flooding.

But the council did advance six projects located completely or partially within areas deemed high-risk for flooding, the last to make it into the approval process before new, tougher drainage standards take effect.

The projects considered during the Monday meeting were the latest in a wave of proposed developments in FEMA-designated Special Flood Hazard Areas that began after local leaders began discussing the temporary drainage rules for developers after flooding in May, which Metro Council passed earlier this month.

Baton Rouge will create tougher development rules to stop flooding after Metro Council vote New construction will soon have to meet stricter drainage rules in East Baton Rouge after a unanimous vote by Metro Council Wednesday.

The number of such projects submitted to the commission more than doubled over the four months the council considered the regulations, according to commission records.

Monday’s batch are exempt from the new regulations because they were submitted to the commission before the ordinance took effect on Saturday.

Dozens of projects in Baton Rouge flood zones proposed amid push for tougher development rules At least a dozen different developments in the East Baton Rouge flood plain will be considered by the city-parish Planning Commission Monday, …

The commission denied a rezoning of a property along Burbank Drive to residential. The development would have been located entirely within the floodplain on top of wetlands.

The commission received 24 public comments in opposition, and a handful of residents that spoke out against the project at the meeting.

“The math is very clear that flooding is becoming more and more frequent,” said Benjamin O’Connor, the homeowners association president for University Villas, which is located near the property. “This continued development of these wetlands is just making it worse.”

MR Engineering & Surveying LLC owner Mickey Robertson, who represented the project, called the residents’ concerns “valid” and said the developers would work to mitigate the development's impacts.

But Commissioners Jayme Ellender and Kelvin Hill moved to deny the project.

“Until we get the flooding situation in Baton Rouge under control, this is an area that I’m not willing to support additional development right now,” Ellender said.

Devastating 2016 floods, which damaged more than 36,000 homes in the parish, launched a debate about development in areas with a high risk of flooding. That debate was reignited in May when more than 1,000 homes in the parish flooded.

Neighboring parishes, including Ascension, West Feliciana and parts of Iberville, halted all major new construction after the latest flood, a move that some residents called for in East Baton Rouge Parish. After months of consideration, local leaders rejected that approach, instead favoring a “special moratorium” that raised the drainage requirements developers have to meet but still allows for new projects.

Homeowners, developers split over Baton Rouge's 'special moratorium': 'It's certainly not perfect' When East Baton Rouge passed stricter flood protection rules for developers, Councilman Dwight Hudson remarked how the move was unlikely to ma…

Several developers who spoke about the new regulations, including Robertson, who represented several projects that came before the commission on Monday.

A proposed major subdivision in the floodplain along Staring Lane at Dawson Creek was deferred for one month to resolve issues with the Department of Public Works that Robertson said were raised when the developers offered to improve the property’s drainage standards to meet the new ordinance — despite being exempt from it.

“Even though those ordinances do not apply to this subdivision, we have taken it upon ourselves to go ahead and increase to meet those new requirements that were approved,” said Robertson, the engineer for the project.

The rain runoff from the site will be limited and the water retention will be increased, Robertson said. But those changes still need to be finalized with DPW. Commissioners voted to defer the item to allow those changes to be approved.

Flooding concerns dominated the meeting so much that even representatives projects outside of floodplains talked about it.

Attorney Charles Landry, who was representing Engquist Development on a proposed residential development along Nicholson Drive near the parish’s southern border with Iberville Parish, said it was "remarkable" that his clients found a 284-acre property that didn't include any part of the floodplain.

With the new drainage rules applying to all new project proposals before the commission from this point on, Chair Rossie Washington, Jr., said the commission has its work cut out for it.

“The moratorium is a very recent development so we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to navigate that, how it’s going to inform our decision making and try to remain fair,” Washington said.