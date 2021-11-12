Three people were shot and one has died after a fight late Friday afternoon at a house near Glen Oaks High School, officials said.
Deputies responded around 2:40 p.m. to the 6000 block of Avocado Drive in Baton Rouge, about a block from the school.
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the bullets struck one man and two female victims.
She said the shooting unfolded during an altercation, but was unable to say what the people were fighting about.
Officials said one of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two were transported to a hospital.
At the scene of the crime, yellow tape blocked off a stretch of several homes for hours after the shooting. Sheriff's SUVs and patrol cars lined the street, where bystanders came and went.
A woman who said she's lived in the area for 40 years and asked to withhold her name for safety's sake, called the shooting a culmination of a teen rivalry that had been "boiling and boiling up."
"They started fighting at school," she said. "Glen Oaks High School."
At the sound of gunfire, the woman said she rushed outside to see what was going on.
She said some people in a car started shooting at a nearby house, and that a man in a blue shirt and a gun in each hand fired back.
Outside, she said she saw paramedics tending to an injured female, who was on the ground holding her left abdomen.
One of the men who was struck, she said, "he was shot somewhere up in the chest."
The woman said she heard "about six or seven" shots fired.
Another neighbor said she saw a girl lying dead in the street, a woman "shot in the guts" clutching her midsection and a man "shot in the mouth."
On the opposite side of the crime scene, a larger group of onlookers lingered a couple hours after the shootout.
Kids were running around while adults tried to make sense of what happened, talking to each other and on their phones.
One woman on her cellphone told the person on the other line that the shooters were "young and dumb and stupid."
Around 4:30 p.m., a white coroner van pulled up. A uniformed crew lifted a covered body from the ground and into the back of the vehicle, which drove off about 30 minutes later.