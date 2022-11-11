Two Ascension Parish School Board incumbents who drew challengers were returned to office by voters on Nov. 8, each with more than 70 percent of the vote.
Republican Marty Bourgeois, representing District 4, Seat A, won with 72 percent of the vote over Independent candidate Jennifer Miranda.
For the board's District 5, Seat A, incumbent John DeFrances, also a Republican, received 71 percent of the vote to defeat Republican opponent James Moore.
The District 7, Seat A spot that came open when five-term school board member Troy Gautreau chose not to run, drew three candidates, with Karen Hays Braud, a Republican, capturing 53 percent of the vote to win.
Her opponents, also Republican, were Joey Cernich Sr., with 9 percent of the vote, and Wade Schexnaydre, with 38 percent.
A new face on the 11-member board will be Jake D. Lambert, a Republican, the sole candidate to fill the spot of six-term Pat Russo, who also did not seek re-election this year.
The incumbents returned to office without opposition are: Robyn Penn Delaney, D; Scott Duplechein, no party; Julie Burnett Blouin, D; John D. Murphy, R; Taft C. Kleinpeter, R; Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, no party; and Louis D. Lambert, Independent.