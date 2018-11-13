CONVENT — A recount Tuesday found St. James Parish School Board member Dianne Spencer retained her District 5 seat by the same 4-vote margin that emerged in election returns last week, parish officials said.

After early voting and balloting at the polls Nov. 6, Spencer had led challenger Patricia Heary "Ducy" Schexnayder, 599 to 595, according to complete but unofficial returns.

A brief recount Tuesday found the same results, parish Clerk of Court Shane LeBlanc said.

Spencer said she was glad to see the vote tally and margin of victory confirmed, though she added she wasn’t aware of what concerns might have led Schexnayder to call for the recount in the first place.

Schexnayder, who formerly held the west bank School Board seat for two terms and narrowly lost it to Spencer in 2014, had called for a second look at the vote tallies Friday. She said Tuesday that she accepted the results of the recount.

"I'm walking with my head held high,” Schexnayder said, surrounded by supporters as she walked from the Registrar of Voters office in Convent where the recount was conducted. “My concern was for the children and the employees of St. James Parish and my constituents. I would like give them my heartfelt thanks, and our eyes will always be on future elections and who is running for these offices.”

Since voting at the polls was calculated with computerized machines and results were stored in memory cartridges, the recount Tuesday consisted primarily of retallying paper mail-in ballots.

Registrar of Voters Lisa Medine said there were 36 early vote ballots: 33 were counted in the vote total, 2 were blank and 1 was rejected.

Schexnayder said some people who wanted to vote for her complained they were not able to do so Nov. 6 and she found fault with the Clerk of Court for that problem.

LeBlanc said every time his office received complaints about the polls on Election Day, he or others would check and could find no problems existed.

He noted some precincts for the District 5 School Board seat end in the middle of the street, so that one side of the street could have voted in the District 5 race and another side could not.