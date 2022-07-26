The city of Gonzales has joined a handful of Louisiana municipalities giving themselves greater say in the oversight of massage parlors that are sometimes associated with sex work and human trafficking.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office says its own research and that of the Polaris Project, a national organization that runs a human trafficking hotline, have found that massage parlors are among several categories of business where human trafficking and prostitution can occur.
Though Gonzales city officials haven't explicitly made the claim that parlors in the city are the focus of suspected prostitution and human trafficking, they said they have had generalized concerns about some of the operations.
Scot Byrd, Gonzales's chief administrative officer and city clerk, said city officials have recently found some parlors that weren't fully licensed with the state, yet continued to operate and even appeared to have mattresses inside where employees may have been living illegally.
"So, we just wanted to tighten things up a little bit and make it a little bit more clear what they can and cannot do," Byrd said.
City officials will require massage parlors to get occupational permits and, to receive those city permits, require the businesses to have state-licensed massage therapists who have had background checks.
The rules also limit massage parlor advertising and signage and bar sexually oriented massages and workers from wearing skimpy clothing that expose their genitals, pubic areas, chests or buttocks.
The city can revoke the occupational license of a parlor for a number of reasons, including if massage therapists are convicted of crimes arising from their work or if they are convicted of sex crimes or violent felonies.
The City Council unanimously adopted the new regulations on Monday night at City Hall after a few months of work. City attorney Matthew Percy said Gonzales didn't previously have rules for massage parlors.
Two employees at one of the massage parlors city officials have identified as a problematic, Oasis Spa, which is in a busy commercial section of La. 30 near Interstate 10, spoke limited English on Tuesday. They communicated with a reporter for The Advocate through a cellphone application that translated the Chinese language they were speaking.
They referred questions to a manager who was traveling by air and couldn't immediately respond.
The new laws in Gonzales come about a year and four months after state auditors had blasted the state's licensing and oversight entity, the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy, for poor oversight over the state's nearly 2,800 licensed massage therapists and 628 parlors.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office found nearly three-quarters of complaints brought to the state licensing board between 2017 and 2019 had been dropped or closed without disciplinary action.
Among many other shortcomings, auditors found only 42% of Louisiana's licensed massage therapists and none of the 628 establishment owners had been required to submit a background check as of April 2020.
Auditors attributed that failing to weaknesses in state law, which did not require the state board to conduct background checks of massage therapists or parlor owners. Only since January 2013 were massage therapists required to submit a background check for their state license.
Since the audit, the small oversight panel had resignations of its leadership and staff as legislators tightened state law, including the board's background checks.
A person answering the phone at the board Tuesday said the board only responds to questions in writing. The panel's attorneys hadn't responded by The Advocate's print deadline to submitted questions.
Denham Springs and Slidell also adopted their own rules to regulating parlors. The Denham Springs rules came this spring after law enforcement stings linked prostitution to some of the Livingston Parish city's parlors.
Mandeville officials also discussed the idea of their own rules last year, but city officials instead adopted a resolution promising to support law enforcement in rooting out businesses involved in criminal activity, including by revoking those businesses' city licenses.
State law lays out rules on the licensing and operation of message therapy and those rules supersede local laws, which are barred from addressing the practice of message therapy by licensed operations. But local rules on zoning and occupational licenses and taxes are allowed, and local officials can separately enforce state laws.
In a statement Tuesday, Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said he believes the city's new ordinance "is a necessary measure that will allow enforcement to be managed at the local level and not rely on the state licensing agency."
Asked about any pending investigations of local parlors, he declined to comment.
"At this time, incidents relevant to this matter remain under investigation, and the Gonzales Police Department is unable to provide additional information," Jackson added.