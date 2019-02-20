Fearful of a lawsuit, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council on Wednesday approved a rezoning request to allow offices near the Siegen Lane exit of Interstate 10, knowing that neighbors are likely to challenge the landowner in court.

Terrace Land Co. and Metrailer AS own approximately 12 acres along Siegen and the interstate access road. The land is zoned for housing, but their broker has argued that commercial and road development has made the property useless for homes. The owners have sought permission to build professional offices, but the nearby Audubon Terrace and Morning Glen neighborhoods have vehemently opposed business development and expressed worry over issues such as traffic.

No one measures traffic exiting the interstate, but Siegen Lane has a daily traffic load of 32,000 vehicles to the northeast and 19,000 to the southwest, according to 2017 Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development data.

Neighbors worried about increasing the number of vehicles traveling down Kinglet Drive. Broker George Kurz observed that the homeowners association resisted efforts to build a second entrance when the nearby Oschner medical campus was proposed, and no one showed up when St. George Catholic Church and School wanted to vastly expand.

The argument which appeared to have the biggest effect on the Metro Council, sitting as the parish zoning board, was that a similar rezoning on nearby land had been approved in the past. The property is currently being challenged in court, though it's a civil matter over deed restrictions and doesn't involve the parish government.

Metro councilman Matt Watson said the HOA is likely to legally challenge any nonresidential use of the property but moved to allow the rezoning. Office space appears to be the "least aggressive use" of the land that's still able to turn a profit, he said in conversation with parish planning staff.

He wondered if refusing the rezoning would amount to illegal government taking by making landowners keep paying taxes while denying their right to make their property profitable. Paolo Messina, the Planning Commission's lawyer, said that would be a stretch, since the state was the one who widened all the roads and added the access route along the highway.

"The state caused this mess," Messina said.

The attorney added, however, that a judge might rule that the city-parish acted arbitrarily and capriciously if the Metro Council rezoned one property and denied the opportunity to similar land just down the street.

Ultimately, the Council agreed 10-1 to rezone about 1.8 acres near the corner of Siegen and the access road. Chandler Loupe voted in opposition, and Donna Collins-Lewis was absent.

Developers yanked a proposal to rezone an adjacent 9.8-acre plot, a long strip of land running along the access road. The Planning Commission previously advised the Council to deny that rezoning by a vote of 3-5. Kurz said the landowner plans to come back with another proposal more palatable to the neighborhood.