More people are dying of opioids in Baton Rouge without abusing the drugs, local officials say, as overdose rates continue to rise and federal authorities warn of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl flooding into the country.

A vast majority — 85% — of the 172 overdose deaths this year confirmed by the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office involved fentanyl, an incredibly lethal synthetic opioid that’s flooded the country over the past decade. Coroner Beau Clark’s office is reporting 214 fatal overdoses in the parish this year, including those pending toxicology reports.

Among those deaths, the number of people who aren’t opioid abusers but are dying of opioid overdoses is increasing, Clark said.

“We’re seeing a lot of folks that are traditional stimulant users, like cocaine, dying of an opioid overdose, based on conversations with their families,” Clark said.

The troubling trend likely stems from an influx of black-market drugs laced with fentanyl, which can have catastrophic consequences for someone with no built-up tolerance to the drugs, District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. Law enforcement this year has encountered drugs such as marijuana and cocaine that laced with fentanyl, Moore said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency also warned Monday that it’s seen an “alarming” increase in the availability and lethality of fake prescription pills bought on the black market that contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. Over 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized nationwide this year, more than the prior two years combined, according to a public health alert issued by the agency.

The alert does not apply to pills bought from a licensed pharmacy.

“DEA laboratory testing reveals a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a lethal dose,” reads a news release from the agency. “A deadly dose of fentanyl is small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil.”

Baton Rouge law enforcement has encountered an alarming increase of pill presses in the hands of drug dealers, Moore said, indicating the trend holds true in the capital region.

The DEA blames drug traffickers who manufacture the pills in Mexico and China to “exploit” the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse in the U.S.

Combined with an already out-of-control crisis in Baton Rouge, the rate of overdoses is rising in the second half of 2021. The parish is poised to easily surpass the record 242 overdose deaths in 2020, according to data compiled by Moore’s office.

The parish is seeing 6.15 deaths per week as of Sept. 20, up from a rate of 5.6 deaths per week in mid July. At the current rate, there will be 321 fatal overdoses by the end of the year, said Jon Daily, a grant writer for the DA’s office who compiles overdose statistics.

That rate is double that of homicides in the parish, which are also at record highs.

“Having been in the business now for 40-something years, I would have never have thought there would be a day, first where the murders are this high, but secondly where the overdose deaths would double an outrageous murder rate,” Moore said. “It’s hard to even comprehend that at all.”

To combat the rising number of accidental drug overdoses, Metro Council legalized fentanyl test strips in July.

Moore said his office is trying to come down harder on the drug dealers caught by law enforcement, saying a fatal overdose is arguably and effectively a “homicide.” The office is also trying to get grants to pay for assistance for people struggling with addiction and to provide better tools to track down drug dealers.

“That’s what pisses me off about a dealer — they don’t care who the person is that comes to them to buy and what their history is of abuse and mental issues,” Moore said. “This is a profit, and they don’t care about the end result.”