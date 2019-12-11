The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council member looking to ban construction crews from disturbing the peace when they continue loud work well into the night said further discussions are needed before she moves forward with her efforts.

The Metro Council on Wednesday was supposed to set a public hearing on a proposed amendment from Councilwoman Denise Amoroso that would have set the cutoff time for loud construction noise at 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. Amoroso, however, asked that the proposal be pulled from the agenda.

She didn't express why during the council meeting, but in an interview afterward said calls she had received from various sectors within the contracting community indicate the issue may not be as cut and dried as she thought.

"We want to work with them but I also must think of my constituents who have been complaining about this," Amoroso said. "We're going to make some tweaks and see if we can come up with certain exceptions before we bring it back for consideration."

Currently, the city-parish's noise ordinance allows crews to work from 7 a.m. until sunset, which Amoroso previously said is too ambiguous for law enforcement agencies to police.

Some of the councilwoman's constituents have recently called on law enforcement quite frequently with complaints of construction noise well into the night coming from a subdivision development along Jones Creek Road.

Developers currently need permission from the city-parish to work after sundown under cases of urgent necessity. But city-parish officials have said no such permit had been granted to construction crews working on the subdivision project, formerly called the Lakes at Jones Creek, which was source of recent noise complaints.

Larry Bankston, executive director of the Baton Rouge Growth Coalition, confirmed that concerns among the construction community regarding the amendment Amoroso is proposing have cropped up since news of her intentions surfaced.

"To say we’re going to put an arbitrary time of 5 o'clock to stop all work, that’s a mistake," Bankston said during a telephone interview before Wednesday night's meeting. "Five o'clock today is a lot different then 5 o'clock in the summertime with Daylight Saving Time."

"You're knocking a substantial amount of time to construct which means nothing more than cost and expense for the person who's building it and buying," he added.

Amoroso did not give any indication when she expects to take another stab at reintroducing the item for the council's consideration.

Advocate reporter Blake Paterson contributed to this report.