As more than 20,000 workers make their way across southeast Louisiana to restore power knocked out by Hurricane Ida, residents are showing their appreciation in any way they can.

Crew members working on bringing parts of Baton Rouge back on the grid Saturday said they’ve been on the receiving end of countless acts of kindness over the last week. They’ve been offered cold beers, which they said they declined, help with laundry, home-cooked food and places to rest.

“Everybody’s been nice,” said one worker, who declined to give his name because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Another showed off a picture given to his crew by a child that depicted a utility truck and the words “thank you for your help.”

In the days since Ida, residents have come together in person and online to coordinate ways to deliver water bottles and meals to utility workers enduring punishing heat.

Families throughout the greater Baton Rouge area and beyond have opened up their homes to let workers take air-conditioned breaks and cold showers — a luxury for many out-of-state workers hailing from New York, Tennessee, Texas, South Carolina and Georgia, among other places.

Susan Thayer, who lives in Baton Rouge’s Oak Hills suburb, said her neighborhood got a message from Entergy through Nextdoor — an online social network — asking residents to give crews space while they repaired a utility pole near her home.

“They said to leave them alone because they had water and everything on the trucks,” Thayer said Saturday as she watched the crews from her front door.

Like other residents who have now spent nearly a week without power, Thayer said she looked forward to getting her TV turned on again so she could watch the LSU game: “That’s my priority.”

People have been cheering the crews from sidewalks and front yards as well as online.

One public Facebook group that’s popped up in recent days is titled matter-of-factly “Feed linemen — tell us where you are so we can bring you food and water.” Over the course of a week, it has already amassed more than 11,000 members and allowed families of crew members who were unable to book hotel rooms to find hosts willing to open their homes as lodging.

A woman who identified herself as the wife of one of the workers posted a status update in the group expressing gratitude for the generosity of strangers.

“If you dropped off these meals to a Baton Rouge hotel last night, thank you for feeding my husband his first home cooked meal in days,” she wrote. “I heard it was amazing.”

Another members of the group shared suggestions for what kinds of food and refreshments to offer the crews: bananas for potassium, pickles to ease cramps, Gatorade for electrolytes, ice-cold oranges, apples, or “any fruits, to be honest.”

Others shared photos of crews as if they were celebrities.

“Y’all I found another 16 linemen and just fed them,” someone posted from Gonzales. “Y’all I'm crying tears of joy.”