LSU self-reported to a federal agency that its researchers violated animal welfare guidelines nearly a dozen times between 2018 and 2021, problems an animal rights group says should lead to a ban on further animal research at the university.
Documents filed with the National Institutes of Health describe how researchers inadvertently let several cats and parrots go hungry over a weekend, withheld pain medication from mice and conducted unauthorized tests on several goats and a dog.
According to the documents, LSU self-reported 11 violations through its Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and took corrective actions within public health guidelines. A 12th report about LSU, turned in by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, did not qualify as a federal violation of public health policy and NIH's Office of Laboratory and Animal Welfare took no action as a result.
While briefly noncompliant, all actions taken by the university satisfied Public Health Service policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals requirements per NIH Office of Laboratory and Animal Welfare standards, according to the documents.
The university said it retrained staff following the violations, and that it halted some tests until researchers could review how to conduct their research within proper protocols. A university spokesman said the school's laboratories follow animal welfare guidelines and that the animals were not abused.
PETA shared documents about the research work with The Advocate, along with a letter it wrote to LSU asking it to stop all work involving animals. The Advocate subsequently obtained its own copies of LSU documenting its violations.
The documents show LSU's laboratory personnel were instructed to hold weekly lab meetings and discuss ongoing experiments to prevent noncompliance in the future, re-read animal use protocols before beginning experiments and retake online training on humane euthanasia methods.
In its letter to LSU, PETA accused the school of failing to meet standard levels of care.
“Providing pain relief after an invasive surgery and food and water is the absolute bare minimum LSU could do for these suffering animals,” said Dr. Alka Chandna, PETA's vice president of laboratory investigations, in a statement. “PETA is calling on LSU’s president to boot the violators from all animal laboratories permanently and shut down its animal experimentation program.”
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said the university addressed the problems as it learned of them. He said LSU abides by all federal animal care and use regulations, including the Animal Welfare Act and Public Health policies.
Ballard aid the school's Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, which oversees such experimentation at LSU, has 11 members — more than required by law. The committee consists of at least one scientist, a non-scientist, a member of the public and a lab animal veterinarian, he said.
The committee regulates the application, handling, management and regulation of animals used in LSU research, according to Ballard, and holds the school to standards in numerous animal research guideline literature.
In its letter to Tate, PETA also brought up claims it has long made against a bird researcher who studies stress hormones in house sparrows. It has traced LSU Department of Biological Sciences assistant professor Christine Lattin since her time as a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University from 2014 to 2018.
LSU officials say Lattin studies stress response in house sparrows and European starlings — both of which are considered invasive around the world. Lattin's work is regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, officials added. It's also monitored by the Ornithological Council, which called her work useful and "highly regarded."