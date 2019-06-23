Ombeni Anesiti was just a toddler when his parents fled their home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after his grandfather, a preacher, was killed amid political turmoil and mass violence.

The family would face even more strife — including the suspected poisoning death of Anesiti's father — while living in a Ugandan refugee camp that lacked basic necessities like clean water, sufficient food and adequate medical care. Almost three decades after leaving the Congo, they're finally settling into their new home in the United States.

Anesiti told his story Sunday evening during a celebration of World Refugee Day at the Goodwood Main Library. Hundreds of people gathered to show their support of immigrants who have landed in the Baton Rouge area, recognizing the power and value of fostering diverse communities at a time when divisive rhetoric often takes center stage in discussions about immigration.

Anesiti said he first relocated to Houston with his mother and six younger siblings. He worked two minimum wage jobs while his mother took classes to learn English, which would eventually help her join the workforce too.

He moved to Baton Rouge about a year later to take a job in sales. He remains in contact with friends back in the refugee camp, sometimes sending them $50 or whatever he can spare to help cover medical costs and other expenses.

Building a new life in America wasn't easy, Anesiti said. One time his car broke down on the way to work. His phone was dead and his mom's phone was turned off. He walked 40 miles to get home — a journey that took nine hours.

But that was just one incredibly bad day.

"I thank God for the United States giving refugees like me another chance at life," he said. "My family has a future. We have hope."

There are more than 70 million refugees in the world right now as conditions have reached crisis level, said Dauda Sesay, president of the Louisiana Organization for Refugees and Immigrants, which organized the event. He said 37,000 people are forced to flee their homes every day — a number twice what it was 20 years ago.

Sesay, who is from Sierra Leone, praised Baton Rouge residents for their acceptance of immigrants like him.

"These Americans chose to welcome us," he said. "But unfortunately, our national policies don't reflect the compassion and generosity that American communities have for refugee and immigrant families. … The United States — which we know as a beacon of hope — is no longer the leader in the global effort to remedy this refugee crisis."

Sesay referenced the Trump administration's family separation policy and recent media reports detailing the conditions inside some vastly overcrowded border patrol stations where immigrant children are now being held without access to basic items like toothbrushes and soap.

He also expressed concern about the impact of existing agreements that allow local law enforcement agencies to probe the immigration status of jail inmates who have been arrested and detained on other alleged crimes not related to citizenship. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is the only law enforcement agency in Louisiana — but one of dozens across the country — that have such 287(g) agreements.

The celebration at the Main Library coincided with recent threats from the Trump administration of a nationwide immigration sweep planned to start Sunday. Raids and deportations were planned for 10 cities, including New Orleans, until the president announced on Friday that he would push back the deportations for two weeks, giving lawmakers more time to address issues at the southern border.

Several Baton Rouge leaders, including Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Bishop Michael Duca, voiced their firm support of immigrant communities in Baton Rouge and in other cities across the nation.

When the Bible tells us to "love thy neighbor as thyself," it doesn't list any possible exceptions to that rule, Broome said.

"We should be promoting compassion, generosity and unity to refugees and immigrants who are part of the fabric of the Baton Rouge community," she said. "Today is a celebration of those cultures and countries."