The Baton Rouge Zoo was forced to close to the public temporarily this morning after a small antelope escaped its enclosure, zoo officials said.

Zoo spokeswoman Robyn Lott said a male Nile Lechwe got startled and hurdled out of its exhibit at approximately 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, breaking a portion of the exhibit's railing in the process.

The staff was able to sedate the animal by 10:47 a.m., Lott said.

"He was taken to his off-exhibit holding area at around 11:15 a.m," Lott said in a prepared statement. "The lechwe will remain off exhibit until further evaluation of the exhibit can take place. Exhibit repairs are already underway."

No injuries to staff or guests were reported.

"The ongoing training for these types of situations certainly paid off and the zoo is pleased with the extremely quick response, containment and return of the animal to safety," Lott said.

Guests were herded to safe spaces and the zoo temporarily closed from 10:30 to 10:50 a.m., Lott said.