A former vice president of the local Georgia-Pacific plant is now in charge of East Baton Rouge's public works departments.

Kelvin Hill will take over the newly added assistant chief administrative officer position on Monday. He will oversee city-parish roads, drainage, trash collection and sewerage as well as maintenance of public property and the local government's buildings and fleet of vehicles, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Hill has a degree in mechanical engineering from Georgia Tech and previously served as vice president of operations at Georgia-Pacific's Port Hudson facility, which recently announced it would stop producing office paper and lay off approximately 650 people. Hill notified the company of his intent to retire back in November, unaware of the impending closure, said Rachel Haney, spokeswoman for Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

+2 LSU economist estimates paper mill shutdown will lead to loss of nearly 2,800 jobs in ripple effect Georgia-Pacific’s decision to stop producing office paper at its Port Hudson mill and lay off 650 people could ripple into an estimated loss o…

Hill also serves on the boards of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance.

Public works agencies previously fell under ACAO Rowdy Gaudet. Hill's arrival will allow Gaudet to focus on development issues such as housing, the planning commission, blight elimination, homelessness prevention, the office of community development and continued flood recovery, Haney said. He also oversees emergency preparedness and EMS and will now add the fire department.

The mayor's other two ACAOs are Veneeth Iyengar and Tamiara Wade, with Darryl Gissel serving as the chief administrative officer.