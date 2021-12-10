East Baton Rouge Parish erected a 7-foot-high fence to keep LSU students out of a bridge construction zone between Tigerland bars and the LSU campus, but some students simply ignored it on their way to the bars Thursday night.
The city-parish erected the barrier late Wednesday, alarmed at social media posts showing students trying to scale what was left of a concrete bridge over Bayou Fountain to reach an entertainment district that includes Fred's Bar & Grill, Reggie's, The House, and others.
Thursday, daylight revealed there wasn't much to the fence at all. It ends just feet off the pavement of Bob Pettit Boulevard.
“I thought it was going to be a lot worse than it is, although I’m not happy about it,” said Marc Fraioli, the owner of Fred’s. “I don’t think the fencing in the area is going to keep people from coming across though.”
Road crews shut the bridge in late November and hope to have a new span in place by next summer. Drivers must take a detour along Nicholson Drive, Brightside Lane and Alvin Dark Avenue to reach the bars, in a trip that covers nearly 2 miles. Some bold (or drunk) pedestrians have tried to cross the chasm by whatever means.
Some have succeeded. Some have failed and hurt themselves.
Mark Armstrong, a spokesman for the city-parish, said a response stronger than a fence may be necessary to protect students unwilling to take the detour.
“Currently, the city-parish is considering strengthening security measures for the site including additional barricades, signage and additional police presence to enforce local laws with regard to trespassing and construction zones,” Armstrong said.
Despite the fence, some students continued trying to cross at Bayou Fountain on Thursday night. Later in the evening a law enforcement officer with an Alcohol and Beverage Control badge appeared, flashing his car's lights and speaking through a loudspeaker; that discouraged some students from crossing.
Matthew Westerfield, an LSU student who works at The House Bar, said he's seen people jumping across the gap and walking in the water to cross Bayou Fountain.
"The fence is just cut off right there, so people could easily just walk around it if they wanted to," Westerfield said.
Several LSU students at the bars said they had either crossed the river themselves or had seen it happen in videos on social media last week. Some said a barricade had been placed down on its side to help people cross.
"Last weekend we were just jumping through and we were talking about it later and saying 'remember that ladder?' And then somebody on Instragm posted the ladder," said Mackenzee Stoltz, a student.
There was some teamwork involved, some students said.
"There were people jumping from the other side and all the girls were going down to two guys who were helping people up," said Gabby Harvey.
A local beverage distributor launched a fundraiser Wednesday in an effort to build a permanent pedestrian bridge at the site. Except for a $5,000 donation from Bud Light, it had raised less than $500 by Thursday afternoon. It seeks to raise $300,000. The permitting process would likely prevent quick construction.
Fraioli had negotiated with the city for a temporary bridge but details couldn't be worked out.
“We told people when they did this that a situation like that was going to take place,” he said. “I don’t mind seeing people making bad choices, I just don’t like seeing anybody get hurt from them. That’s really the gist of why we’re concerned.”
The Bob Pettit span over Bayou Fountain, which runs next to Canadian National railroad tracks, was more than five decades old and has long been slated for replacement. Work began the weekend after LSU's final home football game of 2021.
