Joe Burrow painted Times Square purple and gold with his Heisman win in December, and if the LSU Tigers win the College Football Playoff Championship tonight, the school's colors will reign from the top of the Empire State Building.

The building traditionally commemorates the championship game by projecting the winning team's colors in LED lights at the top of the tower at the game's end. And that will happen again tonight.

But there's more.

As LSU battles Clemson in the Superdome, both schools' colors will be projected on the top of the Empire State Building, a spokesperson for Empire State Realty Trust said. So, purple and gold will fill one side, purple and orange the other.

When either team scores, only its colors will be projected for 30 to 60 seconds before the lights revert back to both team's colors.

Finally, the victor's colors will glow over the Big Apple until 2 a.m.

The Empire State Building originally was going to project the College Football Playoff Championship's trophy colors of black and gold on the top of the tower but changed its plans around 1 p.m. Central Standard Time Monday. Even if that had happened, the winning team's colors would have been displayed at the game's end.

Want to see it? Visit the Empire State Building's website at esbnyc.com/explore/tower-lights for a live stream beginning at sundown. The lights also will be featured on the building's Facebook page and Twitter and Instagram feeds.