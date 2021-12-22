After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Baton Rouge hospitals and their volunteers are celebrating the return of their neonatal intensive care units' Cuddler Program this holiday season.
“They’re so glad to be back,” said Pam Parker, manager of volunteer services at Women's Hospital. “They missed it so much."
The program, which has been offered since 2001 at Women's Hospital, helps improve the health of NICU babies by providing them with much-needed human connection and socialization, explained spokeswoman Caroline Isemann.
"There are many benefits to cuddling babies, and it can have a real impact on getting them home sooner," Isemann said. "After hearing the mother's heartbeat for months in utero, mimicking a similar environment through cuddling can be therapeutic for the babies."
It can also be therapeutic for the volunteers, she said, adding that the role of a cuddler is highly competitive and isn't something that can be taken on by just anyone.
"It's a very, very coveted position," she said.
At Baton Rouge General, director of women's services Erika Moss said NICU staff will recommend which baby needs a hug. "Typically babies who are closer to transitioning home are the best fit for cuddling," she said.