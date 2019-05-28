The Ascension Parish president announced his decision Tuesday to veto a series of recent amendments passed by the Parish Council to address the impacts of potential future floods, including additional restrictions on the amount of fill developers could use to elevate buildings.

Parish Council members passed the changes amid public pressure to mitigate the effects of flooding after homes across the parish were devastated in August 2016. The council approved new limits on elevating homes in the parish's lowest areas while simultaneously increasing the elevation requirement for new construction.

Parish President Kenny Matassa announced his veto decision in a letter sent to council members Tuesday.

His letter cites potential challenges arising from implementation and enforcement, including that the increased elevation requirement would "be onerous on an individual property owner" and present a "cost to benefit ratio" that would "not accrue to the parish in a significant way."

For many years, developers used dirt without limit to raise homes to meet parish elevation rules in large-scale commercial and residential projects but had to build detention ponds to counteract the water displacement caused by all that fill.

Even before the 2016 flood, but especially afterward, the practice of "fill mitigation" drew the ire of longtime residents who were skeptical about whether the detention ponds would actually divert water from their properties. They argued mounding up dirt is like dropping one more ice cube in an already full glass: There's no place for the water to go but into someone else's house.

The recent changes sought to replace unlimited use of fill with other methods of elevating structures, such as building houses on stilts or raised foundations.

The changes also specified that new homes and businesses must be elevated one foot higher than the current requirement, a change supporters said would reduce flood insurance rates for new homes and gear parish development for the long term.

But builders voiced strong opposition to the amendments in the weeks leading up to the council's vote, saying alternative methods of elevated construction would be too expensive and unreasonable. They showed up in force at recent meetings to oppose the plans as a wrongheaded, blanket change without factual support that would have unintended consequences and still not prevent another flood of the same magnitude.

Matassa included in his letter a potential compromise, which would allow no fill in areas designated as "coastal zones" under the state's 2017 Coastal Master Plan and to adopt a "zero net fill" policy outside that area.

Matassa noted that his veto will be placed on the agenda of the June 6 Parish Council meeting, at which point council members could override the veto with a two-thirds vote.