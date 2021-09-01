When Linda Fabre and her mother saw Hurricane Ida taking aim at southern Tangipahoa Parish, they strategically chose a back bedroom on the southwest side of their downtown Ponchatoula house to ride out the storm.
Now they know, it was a good choice.
Sometime before 10 p.m. Sunday, while the two generations of Fabre women were huddled in bed listening to pecans bounce off the metal roof, a massive red oak tree smashed through the middle of the living room — maybe five feet from their pillows. Miraculously, they were uninjured.
"It was almost like this loud swooshing sound and then this deafening crash, but the crashing didn't stop. Then came the wind and rain, just rushing through the house," Fabre said Wednesday morning, standing inside her wrecked living room.
By then, the collapsed ceiling had been propped up with boards and ladders, and the downed tree laid in pieces by the road.
The cleanup was just beginning.
Three days after the eye of Hurricane Ida cut a wide swath of devastation through Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes, residents in the largely rural areas were in survival mode, dealing with downed trees and searching desperately for gas. Getting power restored and better cell service remained relatively low priorities for many people facing more immediate concerns, like the complete destruction of their homes and lack of air conditioning during sweltering summer heat.
To make matters worse, some residents feel forgotten, like their small towns and inland parishes are already being overlooked by state and federal officials. In the immediate aftermath of Ida, they feel attention has been focused on the hardest-hit coastal communities closer to landfall: Port Fourchon, the industrial hub that plays a major role in Gulf oil production, and metropolitan New Orleans, where the entire power grid collapsed and some surrounding communities suffered severe flood damage.
But the residents of Hammond, Ponchatoula and Livingston said they desperately need help, too.
"We need gas. Please ask the governor to send us gas," said Davey Quinn, owner of Quinn's Service Station in downtown Hammond. "This has been hell. People are coming in with medical problems, women crying about their husbands being on oxygen and stuff — and I can't supply them fuel."
Quinn said he's spent the past few days calling all his suppliers and begging for more gas while juggling trouble at home: A tree practically destroyed his house in Albany during the storm.
He sat inside his office Wednesday morning, jumping eagerly when the phone rang in hopes for good news about an upcoming delivery. But his voice quickly turned to disappointment when he realized the call was about something else. Outside, crime tape surrounded the business parking lot, punctuated by a homemade cardboard sign: "NO GAS FOR SALE"
Quinn said the station received a small delivery Tuesday night, and "it went like hotcakes."
"There were fistfights over people cutting in line. The police had to come out," he said. "Tensions are high. Things could get bad. People lose control."
In his office, a loaded shotgun sat on an office chair next to his desk. Quinn said he didn't want to use it, but he would if necessary to protect his business and family. He inherited the station from his dad, who started working there in 1944.
"This is the worst hurricane I've seen in this area, and I've been here all my life," Quinn said. "Now we're being overlooked. New Orleans gets priority with everything."
His friend, who owns a tree service in Hammond, stopped by the station to drop off empty gas cans early Wednesday afternoon, requesting refills whenever the next delivery arrived.
"I've got 30 calls already right now," said Freddie Gonzales, owner of Dixie Tree Service. He said they're prioritizing the most urgent calls like trees on houses, and keeping a long list of other requests.
He shook his head sadly: "Definitely an influx for us."
Across Hammond, downed trees and tangled power lines were everywhere. Cleanup crews and electricity workers were present in some areas, but clearly hadn't arrived in others.
Some houses had narrowly escaped destruction, remaining unscathed while surrounded by flattened trunks and stray limbs. Whole clumps of pine trees along Interstate 12 were snapped in half when 100 mph winds came screeching through the area late Sunday.
While cell service was slowly coming back by Wednesday morning, some neighborhoods had woefully low water pressure and no electricity — a potentially life-threatening combination, especially as heat index values climb over 100 degrees.
Tiffany McGary-Cyprian, a nurse who lives on North Baptist Road just west of Hammond, said she has elderly neighbors struggling to access even the most basic supplies: a diabetic without adequate food and water, a dialysis patient without access to treatment.
She said some residents have had trouble accessing shelters, and some aid distribution sites are lacking ice and tarps. Recent attempts to contact local officials have been unsuccessful.
"I feel like these people are being neglected," McGary-Cyprian said. "I just think it's poor planning. The government needs a better emergency disaster response plan."
The devastation to Livingston and Tangipahoa was somewhat unexpected — until the storm made a relatively last-minute jog eastward, ultimately sparing Baton Rouge from the worst damage and instead barreling through those rural communities.
Back in downtown Ponchatoula late Wednesday morning, Fabre recounted how she and her mom weathered the storm after finding their historic home impaled by the fallen oak. They had just moved there in January.
First, they peered into the living room and saw water pouring in through the collapsed ceiling. They grabbed a few irreplaceable items — old photographs and cherished pieces of artwork — and stowed them in the bedroom. Then they gathered their pets and dashed outside, taking shelter in their Toyota Avalon, where they remained for the next several hours.
Once the storm subsided, they returned to survey the damage.
When Fabre saw a tree service truck driving down the street hours later, she took off running and successfully appealed to the driver. Once the tree had been removed and the living room ceiling propped up, she started sifting through the contents of the house, which is filled with antique furniture and vintage art.
Her plan is to pack up everything salvageable and put it in storage while the house undergoes major repairs. By Wednesday, antique rugs were draped over the back fence and a light pink armchair sat forlornly in the front yard. Nearby, a roughly 500-pound stucco lion head, which originated from the old Fairmont Hotel in New Orleans, remained fully intact after falling from his outdoor perch.
Fabre said she already met with a contractor who often works on old houses. He called the building a total loss but not a teardown, saying he would strip it down to the studs, level things out and go from there.
In the meantime, Fabre and her mother have already arranged to rent out the house next door, whose owners conveniently just moved.
All things considered, Fabre said, the prognosis could be worse.
"Thank God for small miracles," she said. "When something like this happens, it's human nature to spiral down into the darkness, but that doesn't accomplish anything. Time to take a step back and get it done."
Advocate staff writer Jackie DeRobertis contributed to this report.