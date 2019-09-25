The East Baton Rouge Metro Council revised the city’s noise ordinance Wednesday following a scathing report from a civil rights organization that argued the law was enforced “almost exclusively against communities of color.”
The statute as it previously read made it a misdemeanor to disturb the peace by playing loud music from a vehicle. Between 2011 and 2017, the Baton Rouge Police Department made 1,660 traffic stops under that law, the vast majority of which occurred in predominantly black neighborhoods, according to data collected by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Between December 2015 and June 2018, the BRPD stopped 98 individuals under the noise ordinance. Ninety-three percent of the individuals stopped were black men, according to the SPLC analysis.
The revision approved unanimously Wednesday amends the ordinance to specify that it's only a violation if the sound exceeds 85 decibels at a distance of greater than 25 feet. It also updates the penalties built into the law, striking the possibility of jail time and re-aligning the fine schedule with state statutes.
A first-time conviction will result in a $200 fine and a second-time conviction will result in a $300 to $500 fine.
The decibel readers will offer a "measure of accountability" for law enforcement and tamp down on the subjectivity in determining volume, said Councilwoman Erika Green, who sponsored the revision.
"I, out of all people, as a black female lawyer did not want to give law enforcement any other tools to add to traffic stops," Green said. "But I do want to make sure the quality-of-life for all is considered and that a standard is set for measuring it."
The measure will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2020, and the Baton Rouge Police Department will initially provide decibel readers to some 60 sergeants, with the intention of eventually providing the readers to more officers.
Deputy Police Chief Jonny Dunnam told the Metro Council he estimates each decibel reader will cost from $20 to $50.
The revision also brings the city's ordinance in line with the state statute. Terry Landry Jr., policy counsel at SPLC, said the original ordinance was unconstitutional because it had harsher penalties than the state law.
“We’re a poor state. If I have a $500 fine when state law says its only supposed to be a $200 fine, we have an issue. We’re talking about economic justice,” Landry said.
There was some debate during the Metro Council meeting on moving up the implementation date, though Dunnam said BRPD would need from 30 to 60 days to order the readers and train officers. The original 90-day timeline stood.
The SPLC report already appears to have had an impact on the use of the ordinance. Only 19 cases citing the loud-noise ordinance appeared in city court in 2018 and 14 appeared in 2019.
Green said that's because BRPD took SPLC's research and reassigned certain officers who were involved in a large number of stops.
Dunnam said he wasn't aware of any reassignments and said the drop is likely attributed to the change in police chiefs and a directive to officers that they not use the nuisance violation as a basis for probable cause.