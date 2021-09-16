Filing an insurance claim in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida or Tropical Storm Nicholas will not increase your premium or cause you to lose coverage, Louisiana's Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said Thursday.
"You cannot be dropped nor have your premium increased, or your deductible increased, or any of your coverage affected by virtue of filing a claim for an act of God loss," like a hurricane or tropical storm, Donelon said.
"Don’t be intimidated. Don’t hesitate to file for fear of being canceled or having your premiums increased," the state's top insurance regulator added during a virtual town hall hosted by the Times-Picayune | Advocate Thursday.
That doesn't mean premiums won't increase. Donelon said rates go up even during years without significant hurricane events, and next year, he expects premiums to rise by about 5 to 6 percent. But that increase isn't based on whether a policyholder files a claim.
Donelon reiterated Thursday that insurance companies in Louisiana must cover temporary living expenses for residents who fled the southeastern corner of the state ahead of Hurricane Ida, regardless of whether a mandatory evacuation was issued. However, the state's largest home insurer, State Farm, continues to flout that directive.
Donelon said "at this point, [the ball] is in State Farm's court," and said his office is waiting for a response from the company on their noncompliance. If they continue to disregard his order, Donelon said he could either suspend State Farm's license or fine them, which the company would likely challenge in court.
Many Louisianans recovering from the recent storms are learning that their insurance policies include what's called a "named storm" deductible, which typically requires policyholders to pay anywhere from 2% to 5% of their property's value out of pocket before coverage kicks in.
Donelon urged the public to file a claim with their insurance company even if their damages are below that deductible. That's because the deductible applies for the entire hurricane season, which lasts until the end of November. If another storm causes additional damages, you could very likely exceed that deductible and get coverage.
One reader said she submitted a claim with her insurance company after Hurricane Ida, but still hasn't heard back. Donelon said he'd "expect that they would have been in touch by now."
He said anyone facing issues with their insurance companies should call the Department of Insurance at 800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov.
The volume of calls in Hurricane Ida's aftermath is "far outpacing" what the Department of Insurance experienced last year after Hurricane Laura, Donelon said, adding that damages from the recent storm could rival those seen after Hurricane Katrina.
