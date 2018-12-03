The city-parish has accused the architects behind the design plans for the $19 million downtown River Center Branch Library of performing inadequate work and poor project management which halted construction eight months ago.

Those accusations are part of a lawsuit city-parish attorneys filed Friday after meditation efforts with the project's design team — spearheaded by WHLC Architecture and Schwartz/Silver Architects — and contractor Buquet and LeBlanc were unsuccessful.

"The suit will provide the vehicle for the city-parish to recover the additional cost of the repairs from the responsible parties, including any additional costs that may be incurred once repairs get underway," Assistant Parish Attorney Tedrick Knightshead said in a prepared statement Monday. "The city-parish intends to continue working with Buquet and LeBlanc to complete the building as it was originally intended and provide a beautiful new downtown library."

Repairs have previously been estimated in the $2 million range. The original cost estimate for the building was $19 million.

Construction came to a halt in April after the welding failed on the beams that support the cantilever — a building feature that hangs out on the north side of the building. Contractors held the cantilever in place with four giant hydraulic jacks. Since that time, the construction site has mostly been quiet, but work crews were spotted at the site when mediation efforts began in November.

While an investigation into what went wrong was ongoing, the city-parish had been gearing up for a potential lawsuit against its contractors to force them to assume liability for the cost overruns and construction delay. Contractors refused to attend public meetings or answer questions from the media, prompting public officials to assume they were concerned about legal liability questions as well.

If mediation had been successful, city-parish officials were hoping construction could have resumed last month, giving the branch a possible opening date sometime in the summer of 2019.

The list of accusations the city-parish makes in the lawsuit against WHLC, Schwartz/Silver and Buquet and LeBlanc includes breach of contract, negligence and misrepresentation.

The lawsuit asserts WHLC and Schwartz/Silver failed to detect the flaws in their design pertaining to the structural steel and joint bracings that were supposed to adequately support the cantilever.

The suit also claims insurers for the architect firms refused to compensate the city-parish for the time and costs that have incurred as a result of the construction problems.