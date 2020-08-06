A Baton Rouge Mardi Gras krewe is canceling its January ball due to fears the coronavirus pandemic's restrictions will continue into 2021.

Mystic Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge is postponing the Bal Masque XL, that was scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021, until Jan. 22, 2022 after a unanimous decision by the board.

"This was a painful decision to make, but through careful consideration it is clearly the safest path for our Krewe and the patrons that attend the Bal each year. We truly miss each and every one of you and can’t wait for us to be able to host events once more," president Tyson O'Brien said in a statement on the Krewe's website and social media Thursday.

The krewe is still planning to work with sister krewes in Lafayette, New Orleans and Birmingham to plan a Mr. & Mrs. National Apollo Pageant in 2021 when conditions allow, the statement says.