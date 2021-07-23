Fueled by frustration over flooding, development and the council's rocky relationship with the new Ascension Parish president, two groups filed papers this week to recall council members Teri Casso and Corey Orgeron.
Casso, the chairwoman, and Orgeron, a first-term member, could be the first of six on the 11-member council to face recall efforts from angry voters in fast-growing eastern Ascension Parish.
One of those organizers, Brenda Whitney, said recall papers for two more of the six targeted council members could be filed as soon as next week. She didn't identify which members.
Whitney, who leads a Facebook group brimming with recall chatter, said the push to oust council members goes beyond general concerns about growth. It's also about the way they treat constituents..
"It's the attitudes," she said. "It's the lack of concern, the lack of attention that they give to people when they come to (council) meetings."
Under state law, recall organizers have six months to collect signatures from one-third of voters in Orgeron’s and Casso's council districts, which works out to about 2,500 or up to 2,670 names. Signature collection started Thursday for Orgeron on La. 73.
A successful signature campaign, certified by the parish clerk of court, would lead to a special election where the only decision is whether or not to recall the council member.
If a majority of voters support a recall, that would lead to a special election to fill the vacant seat. And the recalled council member would be barred from running, said John Tobler, spokesman for the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Signature-gathering often proves a difficult hurdle, requiring extensive organization and manpower for door-to-door canvassing.
Many recall drives never make it to the election. Between 1966 and mid-2020, 117 recall elections have made it to the ballot, and 73 were successful.
Each of the six new recall efforts in Ascension has its own leader. And they've all been stirring for weeks, if not months. But they really kicked into high gear a week-and-a-half ago during a packed meeting at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall in Gonzales where about 350 people showed up and gave money, organizers said.
Many in the movement support first-term Parish President Clint Cointment, who has called for greater growth restrictions and a development moratorium to get a handle on traffic and flood worries. His position drew new urgency after severe rains flooded more than 160 homes in mid-May.
The recalls focus on council members most critical of Cointment. Besides Casso and Orgeron, the others are John Cagnolatti, Dempsey Lambert, Aaron Lawler and Dal Waguespack, Whitney said.
But the recalls also come as Cointment and the council seemed to reach a brief détente. After weeks of feuding, the two sides said they were beginning to work toward a compromise after the council had taken the first step to remove Cointment as drainage chief in a heated public meeting late last month.
Casso, who is in her third term representing the Dutchtown area, called the recalls bad for the parish.
"I think it's very sad for Ascension Parish," she said. "I think that it's very unfortunate that the parish is having to go through this. It's not good for business. It's not good for people. It's divisive. It pits neighbor against neighbor. You know, it's just really unfortunate."
Zachary Boudreaux and Mary Bordelon are the chair and vice chair of the Casso recall. Recall papers say it was filed because Casso wasn't "enacting ordinances that meet the needs of the district." Boudreaux, the chairman, didn't return a call for comment Thursday.
Casso has taken a more pro-development, pro-landowner tack as councilwoman while also seeking some tighter controls on growth like road impact fees, higher subdivision standards that now require parks and sidewalks, and moderate limits on the use of dirt fill.
Her position has rankled residents who have sought tougher controls, coming to a head most recently over the Delaune Estates neighborhood over the past year.
"We've done a lot" to put controls on growth, she said, "but we're not going to be able to legally prevent people from wanting to live and being able to live in a place where there's a thriving economy."
The recall filings, on Monday against Casso and Wednesday against Orgeron, prompted claims from Orgeron that Cointment, businessman and politico Dustin Clouatre, and news website editor Wade Petite were really behind the efforts.
In a fit of frustration last month, Cointment did call the six council members now targeted for recalls part of a "pro-development council" and urged their removal after they joined forces to enact a development moratorium shorter than what he wanted.
"And until you change these people out, you will not have change in Ascension Parish," Cointment told reporters on June 17. "That should be the headline."
He has since apologized for his comments and offered to work with the council.
In addition to those remarks, Orgeron seized on a state court's ruling earlier this month that found former parish presidential candidate Murphy Painter had a strong chance of proving the three men conspired to defame him through Petite's Pelican Post News during the 2019 parish election. All three deny the allegations.
Orgeron, who has offered tough questioning of the president and even sued him last month to force him to testify, pointed most directly at Clouatre.
The councilman said he had proof Clouatre ran a "Recall Corey Orgeron" Facebook page and suggested the-still unproven allegations in the Painter suit reflected a broader pattern.
"I think we're going find out … all of these recall efforts are a smoke screen being led by this propaganda machine that's trying to isolate anyone that doesn't support Clint Cointment and his views," Orgeron said.
Clouatre, one of Cointment's political backers, works for the parish's third-party insurance administrator and owns a trash company, both of which received parish contracts under the new president.
Orgeron has cited those contracts in an attempt to tie Clouatre to Cointment. In response, Clouatre provided public access video on Thursday showing Orgeron voted for those contracts and lauded the insurance deal at the time of one vote in March 2020.
Whitney, one of the recall organizers, disputed that Cointment or Petite, who reports on the movement for his news website, have any role in organizing the campaign.
"He has absolutely zero to do with this," Whitney said of Cointment.
Petite made a similar denial Thursday.
Denise Drago, a Prairieville resident who chairs the Cointment recall effort, cited Orgeron's disrespect for residents who speak to him in council meetings and the off-color comments he recently made in an email to another councilman.
"He doesn't listen or represent the people in District 4," Drago said. "We haven't had any representation since (former Councilman Daniel) "Doc" Satterlee left."
Clouatre didn't deny running the "Recall Corey Orgeron" Facebook page, saying he also offered to help finance Orgeron's recall when called upon.
But Clouatre said his efforts focus on Orgeron alone because of his past actions. Clouatre shared an email he sent to Casso on July 17, telling her he did not support her recall.
Clouatre added Orgeron's attacks on him misunderstand the broader recall movement. It isn't a small group of Cointment loyalists, Clouatre said, but also people who either supported Orgeron or who are newcomers to Ascension's political scene.
"He thinks it's Clint's people against him," Clouatre said. "That's not the case at all."