A temporary restraining order granted by Orleans Parish Civil District Judge Robin Giarrusso on Monday barred the state of Louisiana from enforcing its "trigger" ban on abortion, leading to the reopening of clinics statewide this week.

In Baton Rouge, the Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge is continuing to provide services after initially closing its doors on Friday.

"There was just a lot of desperation and tears on Friday," Amy Irvin, media spokesperson for the Delta Clinic, said. "But following the temporary restraining order, people were relieved and also knew that we needed to get back to work."

Irvin said the Delta Clinic saw patients on Tuesday who were scheduled from last week and the clinic is continuing to accept new patients.

With the restraining order only taking effect briefly, district court Judge Ethel Simms Julien will hold a hearing on the preliminary injunction July 8.

Irvin said the clinic staff does not know what to expect and have provided alternative resources to patients who may not be able to receive treatment following the injunction.

“It is uncertain how they will rule and whether the temporary restraining order will be extended and clinics can remain open or if it will be a replay of last Friday,” she said. “Last week, patients were provided a list of clinics in other states that we believe to be open and they were referred to the National Abortion Federation or the New Orleans Abortion Fund for financial assistance."

At the clinic on Tuesday, several pro-life advocates came out to pray and express their displeasure at the continued services being provided.

Two of those advocates said they come there each week, even before Roe v. Wade was overturned, to hand out pamphlets and literature about the pro-life movement.

While the men declined to be interviewed by The Advocate, they said they believe life begins at conception and were happy to see the U.S Supreme Court overturn the earlier abortion decisions.

Carmen Damen, an anti-abortion advocate who works with the pro-life organization Baton Rouge Right to Life, said Friday she shed tears for a different reason.

"I just cried when the ruling came in because it's been a long road," she said. "Now it's going to be about directing women to pregnancy centers and things of that nature now that abortion facilities will be closed in Louisiana."

Damen said she had doubts that Roe v. Wade would ever be overturned, but is pleased with the U.S. Supreme Court decision.

"I had my doubts with the culture and everything that's happening in the world right now," she said. "But I've never given up hope and I never will, I'll go to my grave fighting for life from the moment of conception to the moment of death."

With the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Irvin said she has seen people from neighboring states come to Louisiana abortion clinics.

"Already the clinic is seeing patients from across Louisiana and outside the state, particularly from Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida," she said. "Folks were already traveling far distances to be seen here in Louisiana and they’re going to need additional money if they’re able to travel out of state."

In speaking with administrators at the Delta Clinic in Baton Rouge and the Women's Health Care Center in New Orleans, which also provides abortion services, Irvin said they were disappointed but not surprised.

“Here in Louisiana, we are familiar with anti-choice legislation being passed every legislative session," she said. "It’s a rollercoaster of emotions and from that point of view, I think folks at the clinic and in Louisiana are a bit toughened to these sort of reactions."

Until the situation changes or an update to the temporary restraining order takes place, Irvin said, the clinics will continue to take appointments and provide services until they are not allowed to do so anymore.

"Certainly, the ruling on Friday was devastating," she said. “For many folks who were in the clinic or may have had appointments, to be told they were going to be denied healthcare is a denial of their choice and of their bodily autonomy and self-determination.”

