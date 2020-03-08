One of Tangipahoa Parish's longest living residents received a special surprise on Friday — an early birthday party, and a parish proclamation in her honor.
Mary Vaccaro, born in Independence on March 7, 1913, turned 107 years-old on Saturday. The day before, she was joined by her family, close friends and parish officials for a community wide celebration at Oak Park Village in Hammond.
Those at the party reported Mary was overjoyed with the celebration and was her usual active and articulate self.
Mary, a strawberry farm girl, was married to former Independence mayor Vincent Vaccaro Sr. Not only was Vincent Vaccaro the longtime principal of Independence High School, but he is also credited with bringing running water to the town.
At the party, Mary was presented with a proclamation from the Louisiana Legislature and Tangipahoa Parish recognizing her 107th birthday. The proclamation was delivered to Mary by parish president Robby Miller and state representative Bill Wheat.