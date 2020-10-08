Rainfall from Hurricane Delta is forecast to begin in East Baton Rouge Parish as early as Thursday afternoon, and with wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is urging the public to make preparations to hunker down.

East Baton Rouge Parish is expected to avoid the worst of Hurricane Delta, a Category 2 storm which is on track to make landfall Friday afternoon or evening near southwest Louisiana, but Broome said that's no reason to be complacent, noting that the forecast could change at any minute.

"Hurricane Delta is a dangerous situation," Broome said at a press conference Thursday. "2020 continues to keep us on our toes, but I want to remind each of you, now is not the time to be complacent."

The National Weather Service placed East Baton Rouge under a Tropical Storm Warning and Flash Flood Watch and forecasts the heaviest rainfall and wind speeds to occur on Friday. The parish is expected to receive four to eight inches of rain through Saturday, and sustained winds between 30 to 35 mph beginning Friday.

Republic Services is suspending garbage and recyclable collections in the parish on Friday, and a decision about Saturday pick-up will be made on Friday. City-parish buildings will also be closed Friday.

Broome said residents should make sure they have a three-day supply of food and medicine, as well as face coverings and hand sanitizer to mitigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic should the storm require some to shelter elsewhere.

Broome also implored the public to check-in on neighbors who are senior citizens or disabled, and to call 211 if they have any immediate needs. The hotline is run by the Capital Area United Way.

Officials have set-up eight locations at BREC parks across the city-parish where residents can bring a shovel to fill up sandbags to protect the entrances of their homes from flooding: