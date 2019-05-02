About 1.2 billion light years away, a neutron star smashed into a black hole, and last month Louisiana scientists were among the first to discover it.
The collision of the two celestial bodies was the first ever recorded. Astronomers at the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory — or LIGO — in Livingston were part of an international team that made the find.
"This is a very, very exciting time," said Gabriela Gonzalez, an LSU physicist who analyzes LIGO data.
The observatory achieved prominence in 2015 when it detected gravitational waves emanating from colliding black holes, marking an advance in the field of general relativity that bolstered theories advanced by Albert Einstein at the beginning of the last century. Several scientists involved in the 2015 discovery won a Nobel Prize in 2017 for the effort.
In the past several years, LIGO and its Italian partners at the Virgo observatory have registered several black holes and neutron stars colliding, but never with each other.
France Cordova, the director of the National Science Foundation, which oversees LIGO, wrote that the recent observation will have a profound impact on science.
"With these new discoveries, we see the LIGO-Virgo collaborations realizing their potential of regularly producing discoveries that were once impossible. The data from these discoveries, and others sure to follow, will help the scientific community revolutionize our understanding of the invisible universe," Cordova wrote.
Scientists believe that collisions of neutron stars provide the raw material to make complex elements. If you want to make gold, you've just got to run two post-supernova stars into each other, Gonzalez joked.
Joe Giaime, the director of the Livingston observatory, described the recent discovery in philosophical terms.
"It's kind of human nature to want to know what's going on around you. People build houses with windows," he said.
In this case, Livingston is humanity's window to space, Giaime said.
Virgo, the local observatory and its sister site in Washington state reopened April 1 after some down time for fine-tuning. In the weeks since coming back online, astronomers have already made several noteworthy discoveries, including three suspected black hole mergers. The day before the black hole-neutron star merger, scientists noticed two neutron stars crashing into each other.
Giaime warned that the signal for the neutron star-black hole collision is weak. In a statement, LIGO compared it to a whisper in a cafe, and the observatory director said the incident still requires further research and confirmation.
Giaime said LIGO used to thoroughly vet and fact-check every potential discovery before going public, but now the agency wants to let scientists around the world know what they're up to in case someone can help clarify their findings.
LIGO's current run of observations will probably last about a year, though no end date has been set, Gonzalez said.
"We have a lot of groundbreaking research work ahead," Giovanni Prodi, an analyst at the Italian observatory, said in a statement.
Giaime was proud that LSU students and researchers are making an international scientific splash.
"I think (LIGO's work) is kind of a gold star for Louisiana," he said.