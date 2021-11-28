Five years after the 2016 flood devastated much of Livingston Parish, the local government had finally emerged from the mire of red tape and federal funding challenges to finish cleaning 400 miles of waterways across the region.

Then, Hurricane Ida arrived, barreled through the parish and left acres of wreckage in its wake.

Mark Harrell, executive director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, was in charge of the previous waterway cleanup effort, which gave the parish a chance to tackle some of its lingering drainage problems.

After Ida hit, he braced himself for the worst.

“I flew over all the waterways," he said. "It was sickening.”

While his efforts were not entirely undone, Ida left a mark on the parish's miles of canals, rivers and streams. In a parish that has suffered its share of drainage and flooding disasters, unclogging major tributaries is critical.

Debris cleanup for land waste has been underway for the past three months and has presented its own set of unique challenges for the parish. More than 1 million cubic yards have been collected, the vast majority consisting of vegetative debris.

Livingston Parish residents are not strangers to the cleanup process after natural disasters.

According to Harrell, while the emotional impact of the 2016 flood was certainly greater than that for Hurricane Ida, the sheer amount of debris caused by this year's storm has dwarfed the piles of wreckage from gutted houses in that year's rain and flood.

Areas along the eastern border of the parish, such as Albany, Killian, Maurepas and Springfield, sustained some of the worst damage, including problems caused by water inundation. As in other regions, Ida's powerful winds felled countless trees — many of which crashed into waterways across the parish.

Like in 2016, the Federal Emergency Management Agency opted not to fund waterway cleanup after Ida. Instead, the parish will rely once again on the Natural Resources Conservation Service under the U.S. Department of Agriculture to support the clearing of its ditches and canals.

Harrell has said previously NRCS was "a blessing to work with," pushing the cleanup along quickly after an initial learning curve. The effort to clear the waterways then was also seen as an opportunity for the parish to improve upon its ongoing drainage woes.

Parish officials have already submitted a letter of intent to the agency. However, they must wait for Congress to fund the cleanup endeavor, and it's not clear how much money they will receive, Harrell said. He added that it could take as long as two years for the funding to be approved.

He noted one silver lining to embarking on another massive clearance of the parish's waterways so soon after an initial sweep is that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allowing the parish to reclaim the same waterways with the permits used previously.

That will save the parish about a year's worth of red tape, he said.

On the other hand, NRCS is limited to watersheds of a certain size, Harrell explained, meaning that if a watershed is too large, the agency can't undertake the cleanup.

He believes the majority of the parish's many waterways will fall under NRCS rules, but lager ones, such as the Amite River and Blind River, won't qualify. Those may fall to FEMA to clear after all.

"FEMA does not want to do waterway debris," Harrell said, "but I can tell you they’re going to have to do some of the waterway debris."