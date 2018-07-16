A broken sprinkler in City Hall set off a chain reaction that damaged records at the Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's office Monday morning.
Authorities planned to freeze the paperwork to prevent mildew, then begin restorative work, said clerk spokesman Fred Sliman. He expects the records can be salvaged, and if not, all are backed up on microfilm and digital copies.
Officials don't know exactly what caused the incident, only that a basement sprinkler was damaged, which induced other sprinklers in a records storage area to turn on around 7:30 a.m. The water pooled about an inch deep and soaked civil and probate court documents from between 2010 and 2014, Sliman said.
Water also leaked onto the bottom floor of City Hall into areas that house the city-parish's information services department and an Advocate news bureau. The water damaged office space but none of the information service's computer equipment, Sliman said. Some Advocate records were damaged.