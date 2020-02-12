An overnight fire erupted late Tuesday into Wednesday morning at the ExxonMobil refinery in north Baton Rouge.
Officials continue to piece together what led to the fire and the aftermath, but some details have emerged.
WHAT WE KNOW:
The fire has been contained; no one was injured
Officials said Wednesday morning the fire was completely extinguished by 7 a.m. and the fire was isolated to the area where it began.
Officials reiterated Wednesday morning that no one was hurt as a result of the fire.
Which agencies responded to the fire
Exxon's volunteer firefighters, who are company employees, handled the firefighting efforts and didn't request assistance putting out the blaze.
However, the Baton Rouge Fire Department's hazardous materials team is monitoring air quality readings in the area. A spokesperson for the department says crews did not pick up any hazardous levels outside the plant.
A representative from the state Department of Environmental Quality was also on scene.
There's no threat to the public
Crews continue to test the air quality around the facility but have said that there is no threat to the public.
The fire won't impact gas production or fuel prices
"The gasoline terminal is an entirely different part of the plant. It's still operating and working. So this won't have an impact on gas prices," Meg Manchester, spokesperson for Exxon, said Wednesday morning.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW:
What caused the fire and was there an explosion?
It's unclear if there was an explosion as a result of the fire.
Officials have said there wasn't explosion, but many residents reported hearing a loud noise.
How much damage was done?
Crews are still unable to assess the overall damage to the facility as they continue to check air quality.
"[The fire] does have an overall effect on the refinery. Once we complete our investigations, we‘ll need to see the impact of the fire — for instance on other pieces of equipment, other lines, etc. — we’ll work to adjust operations accordingly and resume normal operations as soon as we can," Manchester said.