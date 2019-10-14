More than 600 low- and middle-income households should receive notices from the Restore Louisiana program in about a week informing them of new grant amounts from the state's $1.2 billion home recovery program for the 2016 floods, state officials said.
Reimbursement checks should follow soon afterward for this batch of homeowners who applied for U.S. Small Business Administration loans and were blocked from state aid due to federal prohibitions on the duplication of government benefits.
But their money will go directly to SBA to pay down loans, with any leftover going to the homeowner, state officials said.
More work remains, however, for the state and federal government and the homeowners themselves before reimbursement checks head to another nearly 4,270 households who either never closed on a Restore grant or have higher incomes.
The 3,000 higher income households will have to show a financial hardship to get the reimbursement, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has not accepted the state's criteria. In a statement, Pat Forbes, executive director of the state Office of Community Development, said the state tried to set a broad range of criteria for financial hardships.
"HUD is indicating that they need more information on those criteria to move forward with approval, so we are working diligently to provide whatever is necessary so we can help this group of homeowners,” Forbes said.
For more than two years, Gov. John Bel Edwards, other state officials and the congressional delegation pushed Congress and HUD to lift prohibitions on duplicated government aid that blocked state recovery money for thousands of homeowners who flooded in 2016 and applied for or received SBA loans.
The value of the homeowners' SBA loans, or even their eligibility for such a loan, was counted against homeowners' Restore grant amount and often eliminated any award they might have otherwise received.
Congress ultimately lifted the prohibition last year, and HUD has adopted guidelines to begin trying to make reimbursement payments to about 6,000 homeowners affected by the SBA loan hang-up, about 14% of all homeowners who applied for the homeowner program.
Of the 42,777 who did apply for Restore, 39% have been awarded grants totaling nearly $616 million, about half of the money set aside in the program. The remaining 61% of households were deemed ineligible, processed but did not get an award, withdrew their application or are waiting on grant determinations.
According to state data through Sept. 27, nearly three-quarters of the awarded money has been spent, leading to the completed rehabilitation of 10,355 homes. That's about 28% of the homes that the Restore program was projected to aid, a state plan says.
State officials say they plan to shift any unspent homeowner recovery money to rental and affordable housing projects.
Since HUD issued its guidance on the SBA fix a few months ago, the Restore program has already cut $16 million in checks to 870 homeowners who had been denied grant awards over SBA loan amounts for which homeowners were eligible but never spent.
On Friday, officials with the state Community Development announced that HUD also accepted part of the state's plan so they can be begin the process of making SBA reimbursements to another 1,874 households whose income is no more than 120% of the area median income.
A household of four must earn $89,775 or less to meet that threshold in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston and other parishes in the region, according to a Restore listing.
Of that nearly 1,900 who meet the income limits, the first 607 households expected to receive money the quickest are those who previously closed on grant awards with Restore. The remainder, another 1,267, never completed their award paperwork.
"They'll have come in or close because they've never done that," Forbes said.
Those 1,267 homeowners are expected to receive notices that they have to complete and close on their grant awards.
Homeowners who are above the income threshold will not get full reimbursement of their SBA loan amount as lower income households have, state officials said.
With the state recovery money funneled through the HUD, the federal agency has required an emphasis in spending on low- to moderate income households.
Forbes said legislation ending the duplication of benefits prohibition tied to SBA loans did not also lift the HUD requirements on low- and moderate-income households.
As a result, 55% of the program's dollars must benefit those households. In an attempt to meet that requirement, Restore has limited SBA reimbursements for households above the income threshold to 50% of the loan amount, state officials said.
"So we're still a little bit hamstrung there," Forbes said.