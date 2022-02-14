A former Livingston Parish teacher struck a last-minute deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to several sex crimes Monday, admitting that she took part in a number of horrific offenses with her ex-husband, a former high-ranking law enforcement official in the parish.
Cynthia Perkins pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of producing child pornography, second degree rape and mingling of harmful substances, the latter of which claimed she used Dennis Perkins' bodily fluids to taint pastries she then provided to students at Westside Junior High School.
Her trial had been set to start Monday with jury selection. She had asked that the trial be delayed or moved from Livingston Parish.
The charges carry a combined sentence of up to 72 years in prison. Her sentencing was scheduled by Judge Erica McCllelan for Friday.
As part of her deal, Perkins agreed to testify in the upcoming trial of her ex-husband, a former SWAT lieutenant.
Indicted jointly in 2019, the couple initially faced 150 felony charges including rape, child pornography, sexual battery of a child and video voyeurism.